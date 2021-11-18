What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programming. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 6:30-8:30 p.m., Nov. 21, RENT: 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour; $60-$87; 309-434-2777; artsblooming.org.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; all day, Nov. 18-21, Membership Appreciation Weekend; 9-10 a.m., Nov. 18-19, Play, Learn and Grow; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov. 18, Early Childhood Program Kit; 6-8 p.m., Nov. 18, Family Paint Night; 6-7 p.m., Nov. 18, Play, Learn and Grow; 6-8 p.m., Nov. 19, Build a Bridge Challenge; 9-10:30 a.m., Nov. 20, Early Explorer's; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Nov. 20, STEAM; 1-4 p.m., Nov. 20, Art Around You; 2-4 p.m., Nov. 21, MakerSpace Hours; Nov. 25, Museum closed; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 7:45 p.m., Nov. 20, Todd Snider; $27-$30; 6:30 p.m., Nov. 24, Dan Hubbard - Full Band Black Wednesday Show; $23-$25; 309-820-0352; thecastletheatre.com.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; Elf the Musical; performances Nov. 19-21; 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Sunday; communityplayers.org; $10-$20; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Nov. 26, Christmas Open House: Clover Lawn Museum Shop and Christmas Barn Sale; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; open; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; Human Terrain; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 18-20; matinee Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.; $7-$17; 7-10 p.m., Dec. 6-7, open auditions for Life Sucks; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 4, Brilliant Brass; Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington; ilsymphony.org.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; Nov. 19, Harper & The Midwest Kind; Nov. 20, The Return of The Joe Metzka Band; Nov. 24, DJ Throwdown ft. DJ Dr. Gilly, DJ Kapone, DJ Ray Ray & DJ Dearick Rick; Nov. 25, closed; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 5-8 p.m., Dec. 3-4, Wild Lights at the Zoo - Sponsored by T-Mobile; $3 ages 3 and up for members; $8 ages 3 and up for non-members; under 3 free; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Nightshop; 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Nov. 18, The Beat Creeps; $7; 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Nov. 19, Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters; $7; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Nov. 20, Punk Rock Showcase; $7; 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Nov. 21, Bring Your Own Vinyl and more; free; 8-11:59 p.m., Nov. 23, Nightshop Karaoke; free; nightshop517.com/events/.

Normal Theater, Normal; 7 p.m., Nov. 18-20, 26-28, 3 p.m., Nov. 21, "The French Dispatch"; 10 p.m., Nov. 19, 3 p.m., Nov. 20, Rad - 35th Anniversary; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; Nov. 18-Dec. 31, A Christmas to Remember; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; 6-8:30 p.m., Dec. 3-4, 1-3:30 p.m., Dec. 5, PTHS Madrigals; $35; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; Nov. 18-20, Anastasia: The Musical; $10; 6-9 p.m., Nov. 18, Wine & Design; $35 per person; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 18, JoyUS JustUS; $10-$50; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 18, Hindsley Symphonic Band; $4-$10; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 18, Percussion Ensemble and Steel Band; $4-$10; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 19, UI Symphony Orchestra; $4-$10; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open; 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 18, Peoria Chamber of Commerce Thanksgiving Luncheon; 7:15 p.m., Nov. 19-20, Peoria Rivermen vs. Huntsville; $10+; 7 p.m., Nov. 21, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical; $35; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 23-24, Beautiful, The Carole King Musical; $45+; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open by appointment only; imhgs.org; 309-367-2551.

