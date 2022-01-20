What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programming. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Jan. 28, Incredibly Italian - Illinois Symphony Orchestra; $21-$63; 309-434-2777; artsblooming.org.
Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Jan. 20, Early Childhood Program Kit - Dinosaurs; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Jan. 20, Physics Day - Magnetism; 4-5 p.m., 6-7 p.m., Jan. 20, Play, Learn and Grow - Dinosaurs; 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Jan. 21, Play Learn and Grow - Dinosaurs; 9-10:30 a.m., Jan. 22, Early Explorer's - Dinosaurs; 9-10 a.m., Jan. 24, Play Learn and Grow Members Only - Dinosaurs; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.
Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 8 p.m., Jan. 21, The Neilsen Trust, $25-$30; 8 p.m., Jan. 22-23, The Dead South, $32-$39; 8 p.m., Jan. 26 Kaki King, $25; 8 p.m., Jan. 27, Ana Popovic; $20$25; 309-820-0352; thecastletheatre.com.
Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; 6 p.m., Jan. 22, 100th Season Announcement Party; $10; communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.
David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Jan. 22, Mechanical Tour; $20; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.
Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; open; 10 a.m., Jan. 28-29, IHSA Competitive Dance State Finals 2022; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.
Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; heartlandtheatre.org.
Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 11:30 a.m., Jan. 25, Concert Chats: Masterworks 3; Bloomington Country Club; $20 per person; 7:30 p.m., Jan. 28, Incredibly Italian, BCPA; ilsymphony.org.
Jazz UpFront; live performances; Jan. 21, The Fabulous Peoria Rhythm Kings; Jan. 22, Ryan Byfield & Nucleii; Jan. 26, Open Stage - hosted by Chloe Alexander; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.
Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.
Nightshop; 8-11 p.m., Jan. 20, No Filter Comedy, Jason Jenkins; $15; 9-11:59 p.m., Jan. 21, Amuse, $7; 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Jan. 22, Still Shine; $10; 8:30-11:30 p.m., Vaudevileins, $5; 8-11:59 p.m., Jan. 25, Nightshop Karaoke; 8:30-11:30 p.m., Jan. 27, OG Acoustic Trio; $7; nightshop517.com/events/.
Normal Theater, Normal; 7 p.m., Jan. 20-23, 3 p.m., Jan. 22-23 "C'mon C'mon"; 309-454-9722.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.
Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.
Five Points Washington, Washington; open; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.
Krannert Center, Urbana; 7:30 p.m., Jan. 27, Tango Argentina; $10-$50; krannertcenter.com.
Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open; 7:15 p.m., Jan. 21, Peoria Rivermen vs. Quad City Storm; $10+; 7 p.m., Jan. 22, Bradley Men's Basketball vss Southern Illinois Salukis; $10+; 7:15 p.m., Jan. 25, Peoria Rivermen vs. Evansville Thunderbolts; $10+; 8-11 p.m., Jan. 25, Tedeschi Trucks Band; $34+; Jan. 27, Winter Jam; $10 at the door; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.
Illinois Mennonite Museum; open by appointment only; imhgs.org; 309-367-2551.