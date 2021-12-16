What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programming. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 7-9 p.m., Dec. 16, Free Christmas Concert; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 17, Holiday Pops in the Heartland; $6+; 309-434-2777; artsblooming.org.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 9-10 a.m., Dec. 16, Play, Learn and Grow; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 16, Early Childhood Program Kit; 6-7 p.m., Dec. 16, Play, Learn and Grow; 9-10 a.m., Dec. 17, Play, Learn and Grow; 6-8 p.m., Dec. 17, STEAM Challenge Workshop; 9-10:30 a.m., Dec. 18, Early Explorer's; 8:30-4:30 p.m., Dec. 20, Winter Break Day Camp - Energy; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dec. 20-21, Zoom with Santa!; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Dec. 21, Winter Break Day Camp - Human Body; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Dec. 22, Winter Break Day Camp - Holiday STEM Challenges; Closed Dec. 24-26; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 8 p.m., Dec. 18, Matthew Curry; $17-$20; 309-820-0352; thecastletheatre.com.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, 5-7 p.m., Dec. 17-18, A Victorian Christmas with Santa!; $10; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; open; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 17, Holiday Pops in the Heartland; in Bloomington Center for Performing Arts; $6+; 6 p.m., Dec. 19, Sunday at Six Recital Series: String Quartet; Online; ilsymphony.org.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; Dec. 17, The House Trio ft. Josie Lowder; Dec. 18, Dexter O'Neal & Funk Yard; Dec. 22, Open Stage - hosted by Chloe Alexander; half price happy hour 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 23, Pam Cooper Birthday Bash with Soft Spoken; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Dec. 19, Chenoa Shop-N-Go at the Zoo; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Nightshop; 8-11 p.m., Dec. 16, Open Mic Night; 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Dec. 17, Flaccid - A benefit for a friend; $10; 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Dec. 18, The Pentagram String Band; $10; 8:30-11:30 p.m., Dec. 19, Daisychain; $7; 8-11:59 p.m., Dec. 21, Nightshop Karaoke; 7-11 p.m., Dec. 22, B-Movie Bingo; 7-10:30 p.m., Dec. 23, Dan Hubbard's Annual Holiday Show with Spg Taylor Steele; nightshop517.com/events/.

Normal Theater, Normal; 7 p.m., Dec. 16, "Elf"; 7 p.m., Dec. 17, "It's A Wonderful Life"; 10:15 p.m., Dec. 17, "Dial Code Santa Claus"; 3 p.m., Dec. 18, "It's A Wonderful Life"; 7 p.m., Dec. 18, "White Christmas"; 3 p.m., Dec. 19, "White Christmas"; 7 p.m., Dec. 19, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"; 2 p.m., Dec. 20, "The Shop Around the Corner"; 7 p.m., Dec. 20, "Home Alone"; 2 p.m., Dec. 21, 'Miracle on 34th Street"; 7 p.m., Dec. 21, "Elf"; 2 p.m., Dec. 22, "The Muppet Christmas Carol"; 7 p.m., Dec. 22, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"; 2 p.m. Dec. 23, "White Christmas"; 7 p.m., Dec. 23, "It's A Wonderful Life"; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; through Dec. 31, A Christmas to Remember; 5-10 p.m., Dec. 19, Musical Christmas Light Show; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; 6-8:15 p.m., Dec. 17, 19, Pontiac Express; $10; 7 p.m., Dec. 18, A Vermillion Players Christmas Cabaret; donations only; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 17-18, 3 p.m., Dec. 19, An American Family Christmas; $8-$20; Dec. 22, Peoria Pops Christmas; $8-$12; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open; 6 p.m., Dec. 17, The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical; $30+; 2 p.m., Dec. 18, Bradley vs. Saint Joseph; $10+; 8 p.m., Dec. 18, Peoria Rivermen vs. Vermillion Bobcats; $10+; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open by appointment only; imhgs.org; 309-367-2551.

