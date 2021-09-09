What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sept. 24, The Second City Comedy Club "Best of Second City"; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 7-10 p.m., Sept. 9, Playla; Tickets $100, deadline Sept. 3; Sept. 10-11, Make Music Normal; Museum closed Sept. 9-11; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Sept. 11, STEAM; 2-4 p.m., Sept. 12, MakerSpace Hours; 9-10 a.m., 6-7 p.m., Sept. 16, Play, Learn and Grow; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 16, Early Childhood Program Kit; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 5 p.m., Sept. 11, Wilco; $55; 8 p.m., Sept. 12, Robert Earl Keen; $32-$37; 309-820-0352.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; Sept. 10-12 "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"; communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; face masks, social distancing required, groups of 10 or less; reservations are required for groups of 10 or more; donations are encouraged; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; 7 p.m., Casting Crowns, Oct. 18; rescheduled date; tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new date and time; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Lauren Diagle World Tour; rescheduled date; Tickets $29.50-$126; VIP upgrades available; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; Tartuffe The Imposter; Sep. 16-18, 23-26, 30 and Oct. 1-2; 1 hour and 45 minutes including intermission; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; Oct. 9-20, Outstanding Opening with Claire Huangci; ilsymphony.org.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; closed Sept. 10-17; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 5-9 p.m., Sept. 11, Miller Park Zoological Soceity Annual Zoo Do Fundraiser; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Nightshop; Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. to Sept. 11, 12 a.m., Misery Index, $15; 7-10 p.m., Sept. 15, Vandoliers; $10; nightshop517.com/events/.

Normal Theater, Normal; 7 p.m., Sept. 9, 12, "Don't Go Gentle" A Film About IDLES"; 7 p.m., Sept. 16, "Rock 'n' Roll High School"; open with limited capacity; also online showings; normaltheater.com; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 16, Barry Ward; $20; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; Sept. 12, Buckets N Boards; Sept. 16, 14th Annual Five Points Washington "Raise The Curtain" Golf Outing; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; virtual and outdoor events; Sept. 17-18, ELLNORA, The Guitar Festival; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center; box office open; 8 p.m., Sept. 9, Jo Koy; Tickets $43+; 7 p.m., Sept. 10, Leanne Morgan; $39.50; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 12, AJR; $38+; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; every Friday and first Saturdays through October; 309-367-2551.

