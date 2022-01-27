What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programming. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Jan. 28, Incredibly Italian - Illinois Symphony Orchestra; $21-$63; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Jan. 29, The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour; $17-$44; 309-434-2777; artsblooming.org.
Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Feb. 3, Home School Programs: Hearth Health (ages 9-13); 9:30-11:30 a.m., Feb. 3, Home School Programs: Simple Machines (ages 5-8); childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.
Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 8 p.m., Jan. 27, Ana Popovic; $20-$25; 8 p.m., Jan. 28, Tim Reynolds and TR3; $30-$33; 7:30 p.m., Jan. 29, Robert Earl Keen, $32-$37; 309-820-0352; thecastletheatre.com.
Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.
David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.
Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; open; 10 a.m., Jan. 28-29, IHSA Competitive Dance State Finals 2022; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.
Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 3-5, "Life Sucks"; $7-$17; heartlandtheatre.org.
Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., Jan. 28, Incredibly Italian, BCPA; ilsymphony.org.
Jazz UpFront; live performances; Jan. 28, Back by popular demand: Rob Juice & The Playboys; Jan. 29, The Jazz Vocals of Yosef Henry; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.
Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.
Nightshop; 8:30-11:30 p.m., Jan. 27, OG Acoustic Trio; $7; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Jan. 29, Great Value Jesus; $7; 8:30-11:30 p.m., Jan. 30, Open Mic Night; 8-11:59 p.m., Feb. 1, Nightshop Karaoke; 8-10 p.m., Feb. 3, Winston Hodges; $10; nightshop517.com/events/.
Normal Theater, Normal; 7 p.m., Jan. 27, 29, 3 p.m., Jan. 30, "What's Up, Doc?"; 7 p.m., Jan. 28, 30, 3 p.m., Jan. 29, "In the Heat of the Night"; 7 p.m., Feb. 3, "Halloween" (1978); 309-454-9722.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.
Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.
Five Points Washington, Washington; open; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.
Krannert Center, Urbana; 7:30 p.m., Jan. 27, Tango Argentina; $10-$50; 7:30 p.m., Jan. 29, Sinfonia Da Camera; $5-$40; 3 p.m., Jan. 30, Young Concert Artists Winner: Albert Cano Smit, Piano; $10-$100; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 1, Jupiter String Quartet with Imani Winds: (Im)migration - music of change; $10-$50; krannertcenter.com.
Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open; Jan. 27, Winter Jam; $10 at the door; Jan. 27-29, Illinois Music Education Conference; 1 p.m., Jan. 30, Bradley Men's Basketball vs. Indiana State Sycamores; $10+; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.
Illinois Mennonite Museum; open by appointment only; imhgs.org; 309-367-2551.