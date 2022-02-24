What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programming. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 309-434-2777; artsblooming.org.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 9:30-11:30 a.m., March 3, Home School Programs - Brainless Beats (ages 9-13); 9:30-11:30 a.m., March 3, Home School Programs - Kitchen Chemistry (Ages 5-8); childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 8 p.m., Feb. 25, Zachary Williams; $18-$22; 8 p.m., Feb. 26, Lateralus: A Tribute to TOOL; $18-$20; 309-820-0352; thecastletheatre.com.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; 7:30 p.m., March 11, "Mamma Mia!"; $10-$20; communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; open; 8:30 a.m., Feb. 25-26, IHSA Girls Wrestling State Tournament; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; Feb. 25-26, "The Play's the Thing"; play reading; $7-$17; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; ilsymphony.org.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; Feb. 25, The Kilborn Alley Blues Band; Feb. 26, The House Trio; March 1, Fat Tuesday Celebration; March 2, Open State hosted by Chloe Alexander; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Feb. 25, FREE Fridays in February at the Zoo; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Nightshop; 8 p.m., Feb. 25, Kill the Martian and Siclyne; $7; 8:30-11 p.m., Feb. 26, My Gemini; $7; 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Feb. 27, A benefit/celebration of music for Travis Carrier; $10 at door; 8-11:59 p.m., March 1, Nightshop Karaoke; 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m., March 2, Wavy Wednesdays; nightshop517.com/events/.

Normal Theater, Normal; 7 p.m., Feb. 24, 26, "Drive My Car"; 7 p.m., Feb. 25, Oscar Shorts 2022 - Animation; 3 p.m., Feb. 27, Oscar Shorts 2022 - Live Action; 7 p.m., Feb. 27, Oscar Shorts 2022 - Documentary; 7 p.m., March 3, "It"; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; "Weekend Comedy"; through Feb. 27; $48; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; 7-10 p.m., Feb. 26, Cabin Fever with Decade of Decadence; $20 per person; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 25, Illinois Wind Symphony; $4-$10; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 26, Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra; $10-$60; 3 p.m., Feb. 27, Illinois Wind Orchestra and Hindsley Symphonic Band; $4-$10; March 3-5, Studiodance Spring 2022; 7:30 p.m., March 3, Chicago Symphony Orchestra; $10-$100; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open; 4-9 p.m., Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Feb. 26 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Feb. 27, Official Spring Home Show; $3-$7; 7 p.m., Feb. 25, Jeff Dunham: Seriously; $48.50+; 7 p.m., Feb. 26, Bradley Men's Basketball vs. Valparaiso Beacons; $10+; 3:15 p.m., Feb. 27, Peoria Rivermen vs. Vermillion Bobcats; $10+; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 27, Swan Lake by Russian Ballet Theatre; $39; 7:15 p.m., March 3, Peoria Rivermen vs. Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs; $10+; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open by appointment only; imhgs.org; 309-367-2551.

