What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programming. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 309-434-2777; artsblooming.org.
Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; Closed Dec. 24-26; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Dec. 27, Winter Break Day Camp - Medieval Engineering; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Dec. 28, Winter Break Day Camp - Bubbleology; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Dec. 29, Winter Break Day Camp - DIY Crafts; 8:30-4:30 p.m., Dec. 30, Winter Break Day Camp - World Renewal; 8-10 a.m., Dec. 31, Noon Year's Eve; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Dec. 31, Noon Year's Eve; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.
Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 9 p.m., Dec. 31, Chicago Farmer and The Fieldnotes, Backyard Tire Fire; $25-$35; 309-820-0352; thecastletheatre.com.
Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.
David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.
Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; open; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.
Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; heartlandtheatre.org.
Illinois Symphony Orchestra; ilsymphony.org.
Jazz UpFront; live performances; Dec. 23, Pam Cooper Birthday Bash with Soft Spoken; Dec. 24, TBA; Dec. 29, Open Stage - hosted by Chloe Alexander; half price happy hour 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 31, New Years Party - Charles Tiner & Friends, Champagne Toast, Food by Uncle Tony; $30 per person; $50 per couple; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.
Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.
Nightshop; 7-10:30 p.m., Dec. 23, Dan Hubbard's Annual Holiday Show with Spg Taylor Steele; $15; 8:30-11:30 p.m., Dec. 26, Open Mic Night; 8-11:59 p.m., Dec. 28, Nightshop Karaoke; 7-9 p.m., Dec. 29, Music Bingo; 9:30-11:30 p.m., Dec. 29, B-Movie Bingo; 8-11 p.m., Dec. 30, Black Queen, $10; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 31, New Year's Eve; $25; nightshop517.com/events/.
Normal Theater, Normal; 2 p.m. Dec. 23, "White Christmas"; 7 p.m., Dec. 23, "It's A Wonderful Life"; 2 p.m., Dec. 24, "It's A Wonderful Life"; 7 p.m., Dec. 24, "White Christmas"; 309-454-9722.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; through Dec. 31, A Christmas to Remember; 5-10 p.m., Dec. 24-30, Musical Christmas Light Show; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.
Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; 7 p.m., Dec. 31, New Year's Eve Celebration; $15-$20; open;ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.
Five Points Washington, Washington; open; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.
Krannert Center, Urbana; krannertcenter.com.
Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open; 3:15 p.m., Dec. 26, Peoria Rivermen vs. Vermillion Bobcats; $10+; 7 p.m., Dec. 29, Bradley Men's Basketball vs. Bellarmine Knights; $10+; 3-6 p.m., Dec. 31, 2021 PNC New Year's Eve Kids Countdown presented by Better Built; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.
Illinois Mennonite Museum; open by appointment only; imhgs.org; 309-367-2551.