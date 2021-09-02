What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sept. 8, "Forever Young"; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Sept. 2-3, Lego Animation (Ages 9-13); 9:30-11:30 a.m., Sept. 2-3, Sun Science (Ages 5-8); 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Sept. 2, Physics Day- Electricity; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Sept. 4, STEAM; 1-4 p.m., Sept. 4, Art Around You; 2-4 p.m., Sept. 5, MakerSpace Hours; 7-10 p.m., Sept. 9, Playla; Tickets $100, deadline Sept. 3; Sept. 10-11, Make Music Normal; Museum closed Sept. 9-11; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 3, Killer of Giants: A Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne; $10-$15; 7 p.m., Sept. 4, Saturdays on the Square; Kalu & The Electric Joint; free; 5 p.m., Sept. 11, Wilco; $55; 309-820-0352.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; Sept. 3-5, 10-12 "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"; communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; face masks, social distancing required, groups of 10 or less; reservations are required for groups of 10 or more; donations are encouraged; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; 7 p.m., Casting Crowns, Oct. 18; rescheduled date; tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new date and time; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Lauren Diagle World Tour; rescheduled date; Tickets $29.50-$126; VIP upgrades available; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; Tartuffe The Imposter; Sep. 16-18, 23-26, 30 and Oct. 1-2; 1 hour and 45 minutes including intermission; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; Oct. 9-20, Outstanding Opening with Claire Huangci; ilsymphony.org.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; Sept. 3, DJ Tim (Magic Man) Barnes; Sept. 4, Chip McNeil & Tito Carrillo Quintet; 6-9:30 p.m., Sept. 5, DJ Dearick Rice's Birthday Bash with Dexter O'Neal & Funk Yard; 9 a.m., Sept. 6, Labor Day Parade; Sept. 8, VIB: Very Important Bartender; closed Sept. 10-17; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Sept. 8, Active Senior Walk; 5-9 p.m., Sept. 11, Miller Park Zoological Soceity Annual Zoo Do Fundraiser; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Nightshop; 9-11:59 p.m., Sept. 3, Greenlights Music; $10; 7-10 p.m., Sept. 6, Earth Groans; $7; 7-10 p.m., Sept. 8, Carrie Nation and the Speakeasy; $10; Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. to Sept. 11, 12 a.m., Misery Index, $15; nightshop517.com/events/.

Normal Theater, Normal; Sept. 2-5, "Pig"; Sept. 9, "Don't Go Gentle" A Film About IDLES"; open with limited capacity; also online showings; normaltheater.com; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 16, Barry Ward; $20; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Sept. 4, Brownfest; 8-11 p.m., Sept. 4, "Howl 2 Go" By Howl At The Moon- Dueling Pianos; free; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; virtual and outdoor events; Sept. 17-18, ELLNORA, The Guitar Festival; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center; box office open; 8 p.m., Sept. 9, Jo Koy; Tickets $43+; 7 p.m., Sept. 10, Leanne Morgan; $39.50; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 12, AJR; $38+; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; every Friday and first Saturdays through October; 309-367-2551.

