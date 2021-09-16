What's playing at Bloomington-Normal, area venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sept. 24, The Second City Comedy Club "Best of Second City"; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 9-10 a.m., 6-7 p.m., Sept. 16, Play, Learn and Grow; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 16, Early Childhood Program Kit; 9-10:30 a.m., Sept. 18, Early Explorer's; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Sept. 18, STEAM; 2-4 p.m., Sept. 19, MakerSpace Hours; 6-8 p.m., Sept. 23, Family Paint Night; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 25, Day of Play; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 8 p.m., Sept. 17, Andrew Duhon; $15-18; 8 p.m., Sept. 21, Blaggards; $12-15; 309-820-0352.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 18, Cruise-In at the Mansion Car Show; 4-6 p.m., Sept. 18, Picnic at the mansion with the 33rd IL Volunteer Regiment Band; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; 7 p.m., Casting Crowns, Oct. 18; rescheduled date; tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new date and time; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Lauren Diagle World Tour; rescheduled date; Tickets $29.50-$126; VIP upgrades available; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; Tartuffe The Imposter; Sep. 16-18, 23-26, 30 and Oct. 1-2; 1 hour and 45 minutes including intermission; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; Oct. 9-20, Outstanding Opening with Claire Huangci; ilsymphony.org.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; closed through Sept. 17; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Nightshop; 7-10 p.m., Sept. 16, Mongolian Death WYRM; $5; 7-10 p.m., Sept. 17, Emily The Band; $7; 7-10:15 p.m., Sept. 18, "An Empitness Supreme"; $7; nightshop517.com/events/.

Normal Theater, Normal; 7 p.m., Sept. 16, "Rock 'n' Roll High School"; Sept. 17-19, "The Nowhere Inn"; Sept. 13-16, Manhattan Short Film Festival; normaltheater.com; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 16, Barry Ward; $20; Sept. 20, Quarter Auction; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 23, Sara Groves; $35; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; Sept. 16, 14th Annual Five Points Washington "Raise The Curtain" Golf Outing; 6-9 p.m., Sept. 17, Five Points Friday with Black Velvet; free; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sept. 18, September Serenades Presented by Heartland Festival Orchestra; $10-50; 12-4 p.m., Sept. 19, Fall Outdoor Market; free admission; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; virtual and outdoor events; Sept. 17-18, ELLNORA, The Guitar Festival; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 21, UI Symphony Orchestra; $4-10; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 22, Illinois Modern Ensemble: 25th Martirano Award Concert; $4-10 krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center; box office open; 6 p.m., Sept. 24, Blippi The Musical; $28+; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 25, Louis C.K.; $38+; 6-8 p.m., Sept. 28, Adult & Teen Challenge Fall Banquet "Building a Better Tomorrow"; $50; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; every Friday and first Saturdays through October; 309-367-2551.

