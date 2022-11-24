What we're thankful for

"I am especially thankful this year for Sophie, our dog. We adopted her 11 years ago and, having been an abused puppy, she was afraid of everything. Our older dog, Bella, became her soulmate and gradually, Sophie gained trust with us and the world around her. But when Bella died last year, Sophie had to adjust to a new life with just my wife and me, and our three cats. In addition, she has battled a liver ailment for much of her life, but through proper nutrition and her sheer will, she has persevered. And while age is creeping up on her, she continues to give love and companionship in her quiet and gentle way."

— Dan McNeile, Central Illinois desk editor

"I'm thankful for my parents, Czesława and Stanisław Janik. They have been there for me ever since I moved to Central Illinois and I have been able to see them grow soo much in the past year. Recently they just took part in their very first election after becoming United States citizens earlier this year."

— Mateusz Janik, staff writer

"This year I'm feeling especially thankful for my sister, Avery. She is the first person I text with news and is always good for comedic relief, or emotional support. She is a wonderful person and someone I'm lucky to have as my sister."

— Connor Wood, staff writer

"Two wheels, clear skies and the open road."

— D. Jack Alkire, staff writer

"I'm thankful for my family, my partner, my best friends, pets, including my cat Snickers. I'm thankful for my Pantagraph family and the opportunity to write my Eats of the Week column and exploring new restaurants every week. I'm thankful for my health and safety, how much I've grown this year as well as all the various trips and concerts I've experienced this year. I'm thankful that I will get to spend the holidays with those I love the most."

— Olivia Jacobs, newsroom assistant

"I have so much to be thankful for – good health, a great job, a loving family and dear, dear friends among the first that come to my mind. But this year, I’m especially thankful to still have my grandmother in my life. We celebrated her 90th birthday in August. Those milestone years really have a way of putting things in perspective. Every day truly is a blessing."

— Brenden Moore, statehouse reporter

"I'm thankful for my wonderful wife, Lesley. She is very supportive and always by my side good or bad. She is truly amazing. My dog, Mitch, he makes me laugh and always a joy to see them both after work. I also love my work family both in Decatur and Bloomington."

— Clay Jackson, photojournalist

"I am thankful for the life I'm building with my partner here in Bloomington-Normal with our perfectly chaotic cat, Bobbi. They make me incredibly happy. And this year especially, I am so thankful for my family. You all mean the world to me and I am grateful for all that you do. I love you all."

— Kelsey Watznauer, city editor

"I have so much to be thankful for this year: my funny and patient husband, my wonderful and supportive family, two spunky dogs and one long-suffering cat, great friends and an amazing newsroom team that I am honored every day to work alongside. I am so fortunate to have a job that I find deeply meaningful, challenging, rewarding and certainly never boring. I am also more grateful than I can say for the support of our readers and their investment in the future of local journalism in this area. If you've taken the time to read this, cheers to you."

— Allison Petty, Central Illinois executive editor

"I remain thankful for the neighborhood in which I live. About 25 years ago, my wife and I decided we were planting roots in Decatur. When we entered the housing market, a diverse neighborhood was high on our list of preferences. We found that, and better yet, we found a place where new owners coming in felt the same way. When I was a child in a town of 2,000 people, the kids in our neighborhood enjoyed unlocked doors and the certainty that each residence would take care of anyone visiting as though they belonged to the family. While we don’t have quite so lenient an attitude in our current neighborhood, I also have every confidence we’d be tended to the same way."

— Tim Cain, Central Illinois dialogue editor