What Does Student Council Even Do?

I know that every student at our school has at least heard of Student Council, but how many of those students actually know what Student Council does? The RBHS Student Council meets every single Wednesday during lunch. Many students are left in the dark as to what Student Council even does.

Student council representatives have a lot of different responsibilities, and because of that, not just anyone can be a representative. Every spring, elections are held and whoever wants to be on the ballot can sign up. Usually, each grade votes for three representatives from their class. However, last spring there weren't enough people signed up to have three representatives per grade, so a few extra Sophomores had the opportunity to become representatives. This shows how members of Student Council need to be nimble and adaptive. Our current Freshman members are Theo Bertschi and Elly Heineke. Our Sophomore members are Jackson Beer, Samantha Bertschi, Audrey Blunier, Annie Hodel, Anna Hummel, Cassie Oltman, and Lyla Unzicker. Our Junior members are Addy Heineke and Lillie Oliveri. Our Senior members are Tim Kennell and me. Our current advisors are Mrs. Daubs and Mr. Foote. Mr. Barth just stepped down from that position at the end of last year after serving over ten years.

Every spring there is also a Student Council president ballot. Anyone who has been on student council for two years is eligible to run. Then, the Student Council votes for two students whom they think would serve best in that leadership role. The top two names will then become Co-Presidents. Our current presidents are Reese Sauder and Brock Magnuson.

One of the main activities that Student Council plans is homecoming week and the homecoming dance. Reese Sauder, our Student Council co-president, stated a few weeks ago, “Right now, we’re planning homecoming. We have a little more time to plan it than we did last year! We still have a lot to do, but I think we’ll pull everything together!” Two years ago, we weren’t even allowed to have a homecoming dance and last year the homecoming dance had to be outside due to COVID. Many students were looking forward to a normal homecoming dance this year and it turned out great. We served snacks, had a bunch of decorations set up, and Mrs. Daubs was the DJ. Everything worked out just as we had planned it! This year’s homecoming week also turned out to be a huge success! Instead of doing lunch games, we tried out doing an assembly on Friday afternoon. This worked out very well, and I think students really got into it. Also, we decided to do a “Coin Wars” to raise money for the Kearfott family who recently got in a car accident. This was a success as many students brought in stacks of coins in order to win their class more homecoming week points. Overall, we were really glad that this year’s homecoming week and dance turned out so good.

Student council also typically plans a community service project, a food drive, a lunch to say farewell to the seniors, a blood drive, a Veterans assembly, and much more. However, in the past two years, Student Council hasn’t done as much as we used to. Tim Kennell, an active Senior Student Council representative, reflected on the pandemic’s impact on the Student Council’s responsibilities over the previous two school years: “During COVID’s reign of terror, our hands were tied. It was difficult or near impossible to do much of anything while adhering to the governmental guidelines. However, I am really excited to finally have a normal year of student council, and I’m looking forward to what we might accomplish this year.” This is why ever since I have been in high school, we haven’t done a community service project. However, this year, we haven’t decided on a project yet, but we know that we will do one.

Another event we are planning this year is the Veteran’s Day assembly. We did this back in 2019, but haven’t done it since COVID. That year, we had the choir sing, the band play, had a guest speaker come, and we ended the event by providing a catered lunch from Mona’s for the Veterans. This year, we are planning the event to be really similar to the assembly in 2019.

This year, we are going to try a new fundraiser, as Reese Sauder explained, “During Easter, we are planning on ‘egging people’s houses,’ which means families would pay us to hide easter eggs in their yards.” The proceeds of this will go towards the Student Council fund, and we are really excited to see how this turns out.

Not only does serving on Student Council benefit others, it also benefits oneself. When asked about the value of serving, Tim Kennell stated, “Deciding to run for student council was one of the best decisions I have made in high school. It has taught me a lot about working with others and how to organize events. It has also given me the opportunity to interact with people in different grade levels than who I would not have been friends with outside of student council.”

Student Council truly does a lot for our school and our community. I would encourage all students to actively participate in whatever events/activities the Student Council is putting on, such as giving blood, going to homecoming, or just simply dressing up on school spirit days.