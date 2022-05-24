Welcome to Eureka, Illinois!

I am glad you are here and hope you feel right at home.

Conveniently located between Peoria and Bloomington, with a population of 5,500, and the Woodford County Seat, Eureka is unique in the numerous offerings afforded to both residents and visitors. We have been blessed with many great assets including Eureka Lake, a 240-acre park, golf course, Carle Eureka Hospital, and many local businesses that provide a spectrum of goods and services.

Both visitors and residents enjoy many recreational opportunities in Eureka. At Eureka Lake Park you will find softball, baseball, and soccer fields, sand volley ball courts, basketball courts, a skate park, 18 hole competitive disc golf course, and miles of walking/hiking trails. Eureka Lake is 27 acres and is well stocked for fishing and a popular spot for kayaking and paddle boarding. Our many pavilions, picnic tables, and playgrounds make the park a perfect place to have a picnic or host family gatherings.

Eureka has a long standing history of providing quality education at all levels. We are home of Eureka College, a private liberal arts college and the alma mater of President Ronald Reagan. Our local school system, CUSD 140 has strong leadership and an excellent faculty and staff that are known for their hard work and dedication to the education of our children.

Local organizations, the City of Eureka, Eureka Business Association, and the Eureka Events Committee host family activities year-round, including parades, Eureka Market Days, Holiday Stroll, Fourth of July Fireworks display, and an International Disk Golf Tournament, just to name a few.

Finally, you can’t have a city without people. Eureka is a small town with a huge heart. Everywhere you go you are greeted with a friendly smile or wave. It’s the dedication and kindness our citizens show every day that make our community a great place to live, work, or build a business.

Eureka is a growing community. Our mission statement is “To support and promote strong economic growth by encouraging retail and commercial development; deliver effective, courteous, and responsive services to our community while preserving the safety, quality of life, and environment for the present and future generations through long range planning and strong leadership” Thank you for visiting this beautiful city we call home!

Cover photo courtesy of Heartprints by Michelle Photography, 309-696-3641

