Week in Illinois12/24/21

Days before Christmas, Illinois health officials on Wednesday reported 16,581 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, setting a record for daily cases and pushing the total number of reported infections since the start of the pandemic past 2 million.

BETTING: Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure that allows in-person betting at state-licensed sportsbooks on the outcome of games played by in-state college teams — but not on individual athlete performance or in-game action.

LICENSES: Expiration dates for Illinois driver's licenses and ID cards have been extended an additional three months to March 31, 2022, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday.

U OF I ONLINE: Two University of Illinois campuses will start the spring semester with remote learning and all three campuses will require a negative COVID-19 test before students, faculty and staff return to classroom learning in January.

STORMS: A line of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that swept across the north-central U.S. last week was the result of a serial derecho — the first on record in December, officials with the National Weather Service said Monday.

SEARS: Sears' parent company Transformco plans to sell the struggling retailer's 273-acre corporate headquarters in the northwest suburb of Hoffman Estates that's been the company's home for three decades.

TRAVEL: Nearly 5.6 million Illinoisans are expected to travel this holiday season, about 30% more than 2020, according to the AAA.

“It jumped into the darkness and I was kind of freaked out about it. I said to myself out loud, ‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’”

— A Peoria-area engineer who reported a sighting in Central Illinois

“In a way, you could say it’s lucky if we get a white Christmas. It certainly happens, but it’s actually less common for it to be a white Christmas versus there actually being no snow on the ground.”

— Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist at Lee Enterprises, on the lack of snow in this weekend's forecast

"To be clear, I have not been this concerned about COVID-19 since the early days of the pandemic in 2020."

— Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

SONIC BOOM: An F-15 fighter jet traveling over Central Illinois created a sonic boom that rattled the region Tuesday, prompting residents to flood local police stations with calls about the loud noise, a state agency said.

NO SNOW: For the first time on record, Chicago has gone through an entire fall season, which ended with Tuesday’s winter solstice, without receiving a single measurable snowfall, the National Weather Service said.

POPULATION DROP: U.S. Census Bureau estimates released Tuesday pegged Illinois' population at 12,671,469 as of July 1, 2021, down by 113,776, or 0.9%, from the official 2020 census, indicating a downward trend.

GRIFFIN: Billionaire Ken Griffin denied reports that he has agreed to bankroll a slate of GOP candidates to oppose Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democrats in the 2022 elections.

DAVIS ON GOP: U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in an interview Monday said he can 'guarantee" Republicans will regain the majority in the U.S. House next year, and he predicts his party will make inroads in statewide Illinois races, too.

SMOLLETT: Prosecutors' handling of the initial case against former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett represented a "major failure of operations" by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, a special prosecutor's review found.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a controversial law on Dec. 17 that will end a legal requirement that doctors notify the parents of a minor seeking an abortion.

VACCINATIONS: Chicago will require proof of coronavirus vaccination at restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor venues, as the rapidly spreading omicron variant drives a spike in COVID-19 infections, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday.

NEW LAWS: Minimum wage workers in Illinois will see a boost in their hourly pay to $12 per hour starting Jan. 1 and tenants in affordable housing units will be allowed to keep pets under the more than 300 new laws that take effect in the new year.

UNEMPLOYMENT: The unemployment rate in Illinois fell three-tenths of a point in November to 5.7% as employers added 19,500 payroll jobs to the economy.

ECONOMY: The economy remains strong in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states, including Illinois, but some of the bankers surveyed this month said they are worried about how inflation will affect farmers.

MCDONALD'S: Former McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook has paid back more than $105 million in equity awards and cash to the Chicago-based burger giant after it learned that he had lied about the extent of his misconduct while he was its top executive.

CAPITOL: Renovations costing $224 million are underway on the north wing of the Illinois Capitol.

HOSPITALS: Illinois hospitals are being flooded with patients more than at any other time of the pandemic, a Tribune analysis of state data has found.

