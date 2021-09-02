Week in Illinois 9/3/21

IN THE NEWS

Dems revise

district maps

The Democratic-run Illinois General Assembly on Tuesday approved revised legislative maps and sent them to Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his signature. The updated maps use newly available census data but the process still drew objections from Republicans and some community groups and remains the subject of legal challenges.

JOBLESS AID: Federal funding for extended unemployment benefits under the American Rescue Plan Act will end Sept. 11, the Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Aug. 27.

HOMICIDES: Chicago reached a grim milestone in August as 78 homicides pushed the number for the year well past the 500 mark — a total that included the first police officer in the city to be killed in the line of duty in nearly three years.

EVICTIONS: While the U.S. Supreme Court vacated a federal eviction moratorium, a recently extended state stay on residential eviction enforcement remains in effect at least until Sept. 18.

ETHICS: Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Aug. 27 endorsed ethics legislation that aims to take on Illinois’ pervasive culture of political corruption, but he used his amendatory veto power to return it to the legislature to correct a confusing “technical drafting error.”

SCHOOL AID: The U.S. Department of Education announced Friday that it had approved of Illinois' plan for the third and final round of American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief. The final, $1.6 billion disbursement brings Illinois' total to $5 billion.

THEY SAID ...

"President Joe Biden has shown a reckless disregard for the safety and security of our troops stationed overseas and Americans here at home."

— U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland

“You know from climate change here the weather is just all over the place. This is a weird summer.”

— Agriculture researcher John Sedbrook

"I want to be great at whatever I do."

— Jordan Wade, college freshman in a new workforce development program

"When I saw how this tool pacified him, I was like, holy smokes, this is incredible.”

— Cook County Sheriff's Sgt. Bonnie Busching, on using a tablet that lets police link a person in crisis to a counselor via Zoom

ODDS AND ENDS

PRIDE PARADE: The Chicago Pride Parade, which had been scheduled for Oct. 3, has been canceled for a second consecutive year because of the COVID pandemic, organizers said Wednesday.

THOMPSON CENTER: With ideas from a waterpark resort to a public school, seven finalists have been named in a design competition to repurpose the state's much-maligned James R. Thompson Center in downtown Chicago.

CANNABIS: Sales from cannabis dispensaries across the state totaled nearly $128 million in July, a 10 percent jump from a record-setting $116.4 million in May, and industry experts say dispensary and cultivation plans put on hold by the pandemic look to resume.

THE WATER COOLER

CUSTODY: A Cook County judge who took away a woman’s child custody rights because she hadn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 rescinded that order Monday, meaning Rebecca Firlit will again be able to see her 11-year-old son, her lawyer said.

STUDENT RIGHTS: Hononegah Community High School in northern Illinois has agreed to pay $35,000 to settle a lawsuit by former student Madison Oster, who supports gun rights and claims her rights were violated during a walkout in 2018.

TURF: The state has rejected Anna-Jonesboro High School's request to use nearly $900,000 in federal COVID-19 cash for artificial turf at the football field and a new track surface.

IN THE NEWS

Clean-energy

bill stalls

A massive energy policy overhaul aimed at making Illinois a fully renewable-energy state by 2050 cleared the Senate early Wednesday despite objections from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and groups who want more environmental and consumer protections. Negotiations continue in the House, but no date has been set for the chamber to reconvene.

FOOD LAW: Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Aug. 27 signed into law the Home-to-Market Act, which supports hundreds of small farms and home bakers to help grow the local food economy.

SCHOOLS: The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday listed 26 Illinois schools with COVID-19 outbreaks.

HOTLINE: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday the expansion of a farmer mental health hotline pilot program to cover the entire state.

OUTBREAK: A church camp and conference held in mid-June in Rushville led to 180 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including among 29 people who were fully vaccinated, according to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.

CAMERAS: State police have begun installing license plate cameras on Chicago-area expressways to try to solve shootings. Attacks have been rising, with more than 150 so far this year, easily passing 128 in all of 2020, according to Illinois State Police.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0