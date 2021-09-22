Week in Illinois 9/24/21

IN THE NEWS

Kids' COVID

cases down

While the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Sept. 17 that school COVID-19 outbreaks across the state climbed from 128 to 206, surging 61% from the previous week, overall childhood cases dropped to 6,737 cases statewide Sept. 11 from 8,029 cases Sept. 4.

CAMPAIGN: Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for all workers on his reelection effort, a move aimed at drawing attention to the differences between his handling of the pandemic and his Republican challengers, who oppose coronavirus mitigation mandates.

FRAUD: Katrina Pierce of Chicago has been arrested on federal fraud charges alleging she obtained death certificates of dozens of young homicide victims and then used those identities to collect thousands of dollars in tax refunds and COVID-19 stimulus payments.

DRONES: Chicago-based aerospace giant Boeing Co. will invest $200 million to manufacture the U.S. Navy's latest unmanned aircraft, the MQ-25 Stingray, at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.

JACKSON: The Rev. Jesse Jackson was released Wednesday from a Chicago facility a month after he was hospitalized for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection and following intensive physical therapy for Parkinson’s disease. His wife, Jacqueline, was released earlier this month.

RETAIL CRIME: The Illinois attorney general's office has announced a new effort to fight organized retail crime, a problem which one national trade organization estimates causes $45 billion in losses each year.

THEY SAID ...

“COVID-19 is going to be the Grinch that stole Christmas yet again this year,” — Business consultant Per Hong, on expected retail supply chain disruptions, worker shortages and higher costs this year

"Lincoln used this desk to write a message of peace when the country was tearing itself apart. Sometimes it seems like we're nearly as divided today. I hope this desk will ... invite us to remember Lincoln's words that, 'We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies.'"

— Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Executive Director Christina Shutt, on a new exhibit

ODDS AND ENDS

HAPPY MEALS: McDonald's announced Tuesday plans to "drastically" reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025 and work with toymakers to use environmentally friendlier materials such as paper.

BIG CAT: The Monroe County Sheriff's Department confirmed Sept. 16 a big cat has been spotted in Columbia. While some witnesses say it's a mountain lion or a cougar, experts say it mostly is a bobcat.

PELICANS: Rarely seen in Illinois until recently, the American white pelican — a snow-white showstopper that weighs in at up to 30 pounds — has been spotted recently throughout the Chicago area during their semiannual migration.

THE WATER COOLER

FOID: The Illinois Supreme Court is considering a man’s eligibility for a firearm owners identification card after the Illinois State Police denied it because of a misdemeanor conviction in California.

'LOOPHOLE': Gov. J.B. Pritzker denied Tuesday that allowing COVID-19 testing as an alternative to his vaccination mandate for educators, health care workers and employees in congregate settings provided a “loophole” for people who won’t get vaccinated.

GAMBLING: Cities and towns that host video gambling terminals receive a 5% cut of what's generated from machines, but some are seeking more revenue by imposing a "penny-per-push" tax on each bet.

IN THE NEWS

Eviction limits

extend to Oct. 3

The Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday extended its order limiting judgments in certain eviction cases to Oct. 3, putting it in line with the governor’s latest executive order.

MISSING: The disappearance of Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day, 25, of Bloomington, who was last seen Aug. 24, is getting attention in Illinois and national media, and supporters are calling for an FBI investigation.

TESTING: Most Illinois schools have not yet started weekly COVID-19 saliva testing despite being several weeks into the school year — a situation that officials blame on the logistics of getting testing off the ground as well as a crush of demand.

TRAVEL: Connecticut and Washington, D.C., were added back to Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory Tuesday after one week of being off the list, and California and Puerto Rico were taken off the list, leaving it at 48 states and three territories.

CORONER: Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges alleging he stole from his evidence vault more than $14,000 in cash that belonged to dead people.

SEARS: Sears is closing its Woodfield Mall store in Schaumburg in November, leaving the iconic retailer without a single department store in Illinois, where it built its retail empire.

U OF I: The University of Illinois has debuted a $73.5 million flagship dining hall at the Illinois Street Residence Halls that seats up to 1,385 at its nine themed "micro-restaurants."

