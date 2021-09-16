Week in Illinois 9/17/21

IN THE NEWS

Pritzker signs

energy overhaul

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday signed into law a pledge to eliminate the state's climate-damaging carbon emissions by 2045, including money to keep clean-power nuclear plants running, shuttering coal-fired plants and investing in renewable solar and wind energy and rebates for electric vehicle purchases.

GOVERNOR: Positioning himself an aspirational outsider and "moral leader," Central Illinois venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan launched a bid for the Republican nomination for governor.

MADIGAN: A U.S. district judge on Sept. 9 dismissed a federal racketeering lawsuit filed by the Citizens Utility Board over the alleged scheme by Commonwealth Edison to bribe former House Speaker Michael Madigan, writing that the suit failed to allege Madigan had improperly muscled lawmakers on behalf of the utility giant.

MASKS RULES: Concerned that the Illinois State Board of Education is overstepping its authority, a panel of state lawmakers is asking the agency to clarify its process of punishing schools that don’t follow Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 mask mandate.

CHILD CARE: Low-income parents who are trying to return to the workforce can apply for three months of free child care under a new package of pandemic relief measures announced Monday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

BOMB PLOT: Ford County militia group leader Emily Claire Hari, who was previously known as Michael Hari, was sentenced Monday to 53 years in prison for plotting to blow up a Minnesota mosque.

THEY SAID ...

"As of today, Illinois is a force for good, for an environmental future we can be proud of.”

— Gov. J.B. Pritzker, on clean-energy legislation

“Twenty years on, it’s still hard to think about that terrible day. … Stability and life as we knew it, figuratively and literally, crumbled as the towers fell."

— Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, on Sept. 11

“What’s keeping us from doing more right now? Do we not know what needs to be done?”

— Rep. Blaine Wilhour, saying ethics legislation falls short

“I really feel like our political class has driven the state into the ground and people are fleeing to better-run states."

— GOP gubernatorial candidate Jesse Sullivan

ODDS AND ENDS

LOTTERY: Illinois Lottery sales in fiscal 2021 surged 22% to more than $3.4 billion, the highest total since it began operation in 1975, and resulting tax revenue of $1.36 billion was up 11%.

SCHOOL CEO: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot named San Antonio schools Superintendent Pedro Martinez on Wednesday as the new CEO of the nation's third-largest school district.

O'HARE: Chicago's O'Hare International Airport marked completion of a $6 billion modernization project designed to untangle its jumble of runways.

VENUES: Several Chicago aldermen are calling for the city to mandate proof of vaccination for people visiting public indoor settings.

THE WATER COOLER

GANGS: Chicago is poised to embark on a new strategy to attack gangs behind much of the city's gun violence: Sue them to take their belongings.

UTENSILS: Under a proposed Chicago ordinance, people who want plastic utensils with their carry-out and delivery meals from restaurants would need to request them.

HASTERT: Lawyers in a 2016 lawsuit alleging former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert failed to pay an agreed $1.8 million for an accuser's silence in a decades-old sexual abuse case settled the case for undisclosed terms.

REAGAN: Lawmakers are considering putting a statue on state Capitol grounds of Illinois native Ronald Reagan.

ICU beds fill

in S. Illinois

An area of Southern Illinois that includes 19 hospitals and roughly 400,000 people reported Monday and Tuesday that it ran out of intensive care unit beds, the Illinois Department of Public Health said. Newly released federal and state data also show COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climbing among Illinois children.

ETHICS: Democrats who control the Illinois House used a do-over vote Sept. 9 to approve a widely criticized government ethics plan they say is a first step toward reining in the state’s pervasive public corruption.

ACADEMY: Illinois Math and Science Academy is temporarily prohibiting students from visiting home on the weekends to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

ABORTION: Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois lawmakers went to Aurora Tuesday to urge Congress to pass federal legislation to protect women's access to reproductive health care.

RSV: Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a virus that can be severe for some babies, is increasing at winter rates already in Chicago after a slowdown following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

PLATES: Secretary of State Jesse White says 71,299 specialty license plates promoting Chicago and St. Louis professional sports teams have contributed $13 million to public schools.

CORN: About 51% of the corn in Illinois had reached maturity as of Sunday, and 1 percent had been harvested, falling behind the five-year average of 3 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

