Week in Illinois 9/10/21

IN THE NEWS

GOP rejects

ethics proposal

In a move that appeared to catch majority Democrats by surprise, Illinois House Republicans rejected an ethics proposal tweaked by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and are using the resignation of the General Assembly’s top watchdog to push for what they argue are more meaningful anti-corruption measures.

QUARANTINE: Vermont on Wednesday became the last state added to Chicago's COVID-19 travel advisory, meaning unvaccinated travelers returning from anywhere in the U.S. outside Illinois must quarantine for a week.

FIREARMS: Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and 17 other attorneys general filed briefs in lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives to support federal regulations against the commercial sale of firearms for those under age of 21.

RENT AID: Illinois has paid out about half its available rent assistance funding, and it must spend at least 65% by Sept. 30 or the U.S. Treasury can take back and reallocate funding.

IDA: Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated teams from Urbana, Mattoon and Macomb on Sept. 3 at the request of the Louisiana Army National Guard to help with cleanup after Hurricane Ida.

CORONER: Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz has been indicted by a grand jury on charges that include stealing more than $14,000 from dead people.

POLICE: Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said his office will investigate the Joliet police force for possible unconstitutional or unlawful policing following the 2020 death of a Black man in police custody.

THEY SAID ...

“They murdered my baby."

— Angela Gregg of Alabama, whose 4-year-old son Mychal “MJ” Moultry Jr. was hit in the head when bullets shattered a Woodlawn apartment window Sept. 3. He died Sunday.

"Shame on those Texas lawmakers for taking away, not just women's rights, but women's health. Banning abortion does not keep women safe."

— Gov. J.B. Pritzker

"Yes, it's stupid. ... But it gets the point across."

— Springfield police Sgt. Jeff Royer, on his most recent sign posted near a school zone that reads 'Speeders did bad in skool.'

ODDS AND ENDS

ZOO SHOTS: Brookfield Zoo veterinarians have begun administering a COVID-19 vaccine specifically formulated for animals.

BOMB THREAT: A 46-year-old Chicago woman was arrested Monday after authorities said she falsely claimed a bomb was on a plane at a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., airport after she missed her flight.

O'HARE: Chicago's O'Hare Airport is adding more options for travelers searching for food, travel supplies or a quiet place to work — all set up to allow for "touchless" 24/7 purchases.

REWARDS: Anyone who gets vaccinated through a city-run event in Chicago gets a $100 Visa gift card, starting Sept. 4, officials announced.

THE WATER COOLER

ABORTION: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he's "very concerned" about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to block a new Texas law banning most abortions in the state, and he vowed Illinois would continue to welcome women from elsewhere who need reproductive health care.

VARIANT: The World Health Organization has spotlighted a new and worrying COVID-19 variant — mu — it says might be resistant to vaccines, but so far Illinois has detected only 18 cases.

COUNCIL PAY: Each Chicago alderman has until Sept. 15 to decide whether to accept a nearly 5.5% pay raise for next year that will kick the highest-paid among them to a salary topping $130,000.

The Illinois House returned to Springfield on Thursday to try again to pass an elusive energy regulation overhaul days after the governor’s office announced support for a new proposal. Exelon has said that if the subsidy it seeks isn't approved by Monday, it will halt refueling two nuclear power plants.

MAPS: A voting advocacy group, Illinois African Americans for Equitable Redistricting, said state legislative district maps approved by Democrats last week fail to maximize Black representation and would reduce the number of Black-majority districts in the state.

OUTBREAKS: More than 25 Illinois schools reported COVID-19 outbreaks last week, mostly in districts that are complying with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's school mask executive order.

DEADLINE: Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sept. 3 extended by two weeks, until Sept. 19, the deadline for health care workers, education employees and college students statewide to either get vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to regular testing.

UNITED CENTER: The United Center will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for anyone coming to an event — including Bulls and Blackhawks games this season.

PRIESTS: Three priests in the Archdiocese of Chicago have been asked to step aside from ministry pending investigations into “inappropriate” relationships with other adults, according to letters sent Saturday from the office of the Archdiocese Of Chicago to their parish communities.

