WEEK IN ILLINOIS 8/27/22

IN THE NEWS

Bailey: Chicago

like O.K. Corral

For the first time this election season, the two main candidates for governor appeared back-to-back Wednesday at a downstate agriculture forum, where Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, a farmer, still highlighted crime in Chicago, comparing it to the O.K. Corral, and Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker tried to demonstrate he could still connect with farmers despite lacking a rural background.

R. KELLY: A former girlfriend of R. Kelly testified Thursday that a Kelly business manager told her in 2007 she should have been killed for causing the R&B star so much trouble by stealing one of many videos reportedly showing Kelly having sex with women and girls. Another witness testified Kelly offered him $1 million to retrieve the tape.

STATE FARM: State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., a subsidiary of Normal-based State Farm Insurance, has agreed to pay the federal government $100 million in restitution over its alleged mishandling of flood insurance claims after Hurricane Katrina.

MURDER: A man accused of killing three men and seriously injuring another by plowing his car into them outside a Chicago gay bar has been arrested on murder charges, police announced Tuesday.

WELLS: The Interior Department is giving 24 states a total of $560 million to start cleaning high-priority derelict oil and gas wells abandoned on state and private land.

FARMERS: The Illinois Corn Growers Association, which has headquarters in Bloomington, celebrated its 50th birthday this month.

THEY SAID ...

"I no longer wanted to carry his lies."

— An unnamed witness on why she decided to testify against R. Kelly

“I said to those guys, ‘You know, I think I’m really going to die. Then I said something like, ‘I feel really, really high. This feels like LSD.’”

— Linda Dowd, describing talking to EMTs after she was crushed by a tree limb

“We use the past to propel us forward along with the core values of the generations before.”

— Cori Malone, on being a young farmer in changing times

“I eat well. I pray well — I hope I pray well — and I sleep well.”

— Loyola University’s Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, on the secret to her reaching age 103

ODDS AND ENDS

SISTER JEAN: A Chicago train station plaza near Loyola University was renamed for Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, who turned 103 Sunday and became famous as chaplain for the Loyola men’s basketball team that reached the NCAA Final Four in 2018.

FBI: An individual jumped the fence and began throwing rocks Thursday at FBI offices on Chicago’s Near West Side, officials said, adding no one was hurt and the person was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

NASCAR: NASCAR has named a veteran racing executive to oversee its first-ever street race in Chicago as it gears up for a Lollapalooza-like festival at Grant Park for next July Fourth weekend.

THE WATER COOLER

STATUES: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday she will set up a “working group” to review recommendations from her special commission that evaluated problematic monuments such as statues of Christopher Columbus.

GUNS: About 71% of Americans say gun laws should be stricter, including about half of Republicans, according to a poll by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

MCDONALD'S: McDonald’s is reshaping its board, including the retirement of a member targeted by activist investor Carl Icahn over her role in how pigs used in the chain’s food are treated.

IN THE NEWS

USDA to offer

biofuel grants

Standing in front of a gas pump at a Casey's General Store in LeRoy with U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced Tuesday the USDA is accepting applications for $100 million in grants meant to increase the sale and use of biofuels derived from U.S. corn and soybeans.

RIVIAN: Rivian subcontractors have agreed to pay $315,000 in back wages and penalties to settle a lawsuit brought by the state alleging the companies owed overtime pay to 59 Mexican laborers who helped build the startup’s electric vehicle plant in Normal.

IMMIGRANTS: A federal appellate court has upheld an Illinois law prohibiting McHenry and Kankakee county jails from holding federal immigrant detainees.

PRISON DEATH: A former Illinois prison guard could face life in prison after a jury convicted him Tuesday of violating the civil rights of a 65-year-old inmate who died after correctional officers beat him in a lockup more than four years ago.

VIDEOS: A custodian at Washington Elementary School in Park Ridge was charged Aug. 18 with unlawfully recording videos inside a women's staff bathroom.

SEXUAL ASSAULT: An Uber driver from Chicago faced charges Sunday saying he kidnapped, restrained and sexually assaulted a young female passenger who lost consciousness after an evening out on June 2.

OFFICER SHOOTING: A Waukegan police officer shot and killed a man Wednesday afternoon who was advancing toward him with a knife and hammer and had a gas can taped to his chest, police said.