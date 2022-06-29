Week in Illinois 7/2/22
Joshua A. Lindsey, 33, was arrested Tuesday in possession of at least seven types of drugs, according to court documents.
Bloomington police say a driver was killed in a crash that happened early Friday morning after a vehicle fled a traffic stop. The driver has not been named.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jacob Law of Bloomington Police Department’s criminal investigation division.
Fire gutted much of a small house Thursday evening in Downs and sent one woman to the hospital.
One of the most conceivably contentious Central Illinois races in the primary election features two McLean County legal professionals who each have about 20 to 25 years of experience in the field.
According to a post made before 7 a.m. on the Bloomington Fire Department's Facebook page, crews were on the corner of Market and Lee streets and asked the public to avoid the intersection.
Kofi Cockburn signed with the Utah Jazz early Friday morning after an impressive three-year career with the Illini.
"Darren is just the man to take on and defeat one of the worst governors in America, J.B. Pritzker," former President Donald Trump told a rally in Adams County.
A 22-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in prison on a first-degree murder charge from a 2018 shooting death of Trevonte D. Kirkwood.
Point guard John Kinziger of De Pere High School in Wisconsin announces he will sign a national letter of intent to play basketball for Illinois State.