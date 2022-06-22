Week in Illinois 6/25/22

"When I'm arguing book challenges, I say, 'I respect your right as a parent to limit what your child reads. I just do not believe you should have the right to limit what everybody else reads.'"

Library official Leah Gregory

“Our teachers should only be armed with technology and textbooks,”

— Kenneth Trump, president of Cleveland-based National School Safety and Security Services

“Over and over and over. A night, a dream that we just cannot wake up from.”

Chicago resident Ernest Willingham, on the ongoing threat of gun violence

“You come down here and you see the rebel flags and good ol’ boys sitting up at the bar drinking and they’re all rednecks and they’re all conservative,” Greene County Board Chairman Mark Strang

“I think if we move too far to the right, we run the risk of being a permanent minority party in Illinois,” said former Gov. Jim Edgar

"One of the advantages of no longer being vice president is that I get to drive my own car. One of the disadvantages is I get to pay for my own gas," Pence

“We want to get back to living our life.”

Parent Amanda Mehrbrodt on wanting to get her children vaccinated against COVID-19

