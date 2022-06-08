Week in Illinois 6/11/22

“You can meditate if you’re feeling down, feeling happy. You could just come here and be in your thoughts and just find peace.”

— Chicagoan Shane Clark, on visiting the city's beaches

"People want to rally around something in Ukraine. We don't want to wane away from the responsibility we all have to one another."

— The Rev. Jim Miller, on his church making and giving away 300 yard crosses to mark solidarity with the people of Ukraine

"Really, I guess I had a need for speed at an early age."

— World Wide Technology Raceway CEO Curtis Francois, a lifelong racing fan

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0