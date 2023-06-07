IN THE NEWS

556 bills hit

Pritzker desk

Illinois lawmakers passed 566 bills through both chambers of the General Assembly in the recently concluded legislative session — all but one of them in May — giving Gov. J.B. Pritzker about three months to act on them all.

LAWSUITS: Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed into law a measure that requires lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of executive orders or state laws to be filed in Cook or Sangamon counties.

GUN POSSESSION: With some Republican support, Illinois lawmakers approved a measure to expand and indefinitely extend a probation program for first-time offenders charged with illegally possessing a gun.

SALMONELLA: State and federal officials are investigating an outbreak of 26 cases of salmonella infections in Cook and surrounding counties linked to ground beef.

GRAIN PRICES: Wheat and corn prices soared Tuesday at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange after the destruction of a dam in Ukraine renewed concerns about that country's ability to continue to export grain as its war with Russia rages.

EXPLOSION: State and local authorities are investigating what sparked an explosion Tuesday night that rocked an Oak Forest apartment complex, seriously injuring two people and showering the area with debris.

BIDEN: President Joe Biden will visit Chicago on June 28, traveling to the city he backed to host his renomination for office at the Democratic National Convention next year, the White House announced Tuesday.

THEY SAID ...

"He was a loyal warrior all the way until the end, serving and protecting."

— The Rev. Steve Gallaher, at a memorial service for a slain police dog

“No one leaves home unless home chases you. … You have to understand that no one puts their children in a boat, unless the water is safer than the land.”

— Refugee advocate Fasika Alem, quoting the poem “Home” by Warsan Shire

“They (dinosaur displays) open a gateway to science that, for many of our visitors, prompts lifelong learning and a life of curiosity and wonder.”

— Field Museum President Julian Siggers

ODDS AND ENDS

BARBIE: The Malibu Barbie Café pop-up opened in Chicago's West Loop in advance of the July 21 premiere of the "Barbie' movie and will run through through Sept. 15.

RECORD FLIGHT: Chicagoland pilots Bob Reynolds and John Skittone set a world record for the fastest journey by plane through all 48 contiguous U.S. states by touching down in each in just 38 hours and 13 minutes.

GOOGLE CLAIMS: More than 687,000 current and former Illinois residents who filed claims for a cut of Google’s $100 million biometric privacy class-action settlement can expect to see payouts of about $95 each under an agreement reached Monday n Cook County court.

THE WATER COOLER

BEARS: Citing a property assessment they said is too high, the Bears announced June 2 they are considering abandoning plans to build a stadium and entertainment complex in Arlington Heights in favor of another site.

FRAUD: A former Southwest Airlines customer-service agent based in Chicago has been charged with fraud for allegedly making and selling travel vouchers worth nearly $1.9 million.

MIGRANTS: More than a dozen elected representatives and faith leaders gathered at a Chicago church June 2 to ask for help from faith communities across the city to respond to the influx of migrants overwhelming social services.

IN THE NEWS

Governor OKs

$50.4B budget

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the state's $50.4 billion budget for the next fiscal year into law Wednesday, hailing it for being balanced and what he called its “transformative investments” in early childhood, K-12 and higher education.

PAY HIKES: Just before signing the fiscal 2024 budget, Gov. J.B. Pritzker used his line-item veto power to reduce a pay raise for lawmakers and constitutional officers from 5.5% to 5%.

TEEN SLAIN: A teenager has died and at least four others were wounded after a group of people fired shots at another group June 1 on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.

POLICE DOG: A Kane County Sheriff's Office police dog killed during a shootout was honored by hundreds of law enforcement officers, many accompanied by their police dogs, June 1 during a memorial service in a gymnasium at Kaneland Harter Middle School in Sugar Grove.

FATAL GUNFIRE: A 25-year-old woman was fatally shot and six other people were wounded early Sunday when gunfire erupted in a Chicago West Side neighborhood during a remembrance for a man who died four years ago in a car crash, police said.

SUSPECT SHOT: A police officer fatally shot a man late Saturday night in Harvard after he refused to drop a knife during a domestic violence disturbance in which a woman was stabbed to death, police said.

1972 HOMICIDE: An attorney for a Minnesota man charged in the stabbing death of a 15-year-Naperville girl in 1972 wants statements he made at a police station suppressed.