 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Week in Illinois 5/7/22

  • 0
PROTESTERS RALLY TO BACK ROE

PROTESTERS RALLY TO BACK ROE

Pro-abortion rights activists rally Tuesday in Federal Plaza in Chicago in response to the news that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

 Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP

THEY SAID ...

"It's really a perfect storm of issues when you look at what's happening with the pandemic, demand picking up, what's going on in Ukraine and just overall supply."

— Ameren spokesman Tucker Kennedy, on a pending spike in power rates

"We didn’t look forward to the (birthday) presents; we looked forward to the Dinkel’s cake.”

— Customer Nicole Udrow, lamenting the closure of a century-old Chicago bakery

“Hell no! In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated.”

— Gov. J.B. Pritzker, reacting to word that the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Leah Marlene living her dreams after 'American Idol' success

Watch now: Leah Marlene living her dreams after 'American Idol' success

It’s no secret that the Normal-raised, top 10 American Idol contestant Leah Marlene had set her heart on musical ambitions early on in life. In fact, it’s long been public record.

The Pantagraph’s Flying Horse page got a glimpse of Marlene's dream in the making about ten years ago. Check out the story below to hear what she had to say about a career in music when she was in fifth grade.

Proeber: Who will be watching?

Proeber: Who will be watching?

Veteran Pantagraph photojournalist David Proeber reflects on 30 years at the news organization — and his deep concerns about recent changes in access to information from law enforcement. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News