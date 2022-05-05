Week in Illinois 5/7/22

THEY SAID ...
"It's really a perfect storm of issues when you look at what's happening with the pandemic, demand picking up, what's going on in Ukraine and just overall supply."
— Ameren spokesman Tucker Kennedy, on a pending spike in power rates
"We didn’t look forward to the (birthday) presents; we looked forward to the Dinkel’s cake.”
— Customer Nicole Udrow, lamenting the closure of a century-old Chicago bakery
“Hell no! In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated.”
— Gov. J.B. Pritzker, reacting to word that the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade