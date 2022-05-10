 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEEK IN ILLINOIS 5/14/22

THEY SAID ...

“Only clothes being stolen from downtown is more important than our babies being murdered."

— Octavia Mitchell, mother of a teenager fatally shot by Chicago police, criticizing police priorities 

"The current mayor has admitted that the city is addicted to ticketing revenue, and that they use tickets to bolster their budget."

— Attorney Jacie Zolna, suing Chicago over fees and fines 

"When your phone dies or you drive out of range, paper maps will show you the way. What's more, they provide valuable information about our great state to help you make the most of your travels."

— Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman, on the value of paper maps

“Illinois looks like America. No state matches America’s demographics like Illinois.” 

— Democratic Chair Robin Kelly, advocating for an earlier state primary in 2024

“It’s really, really hard to keep moving on every single day when you’ve got to keep living and not knowing.”

— Lashann Walker, whose daughter and grandson are missing

