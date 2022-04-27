Week in Illinois 4/30/22
The wait is nearly over for 1.6 million Illinois Facebook users who filed claims in a landmark $650 million biometric privacy settlement.
A 19-year-old man died Sunday after being pulled from a Bloomington lake, police said Monday.
From the minute Sara Williams met Leah Marlene — now a top 14 contestant on "American Idol" — the Normal West teacher knew she was looking at a musician.
Identification of the 19-year-old man who died Sunday in an accidental drowning at a Bloomington lake was released Tuesday.
Rivian Automotive is expanding its manufacturing plant in west Normal, town officials say.
Opposition to the Georgia Rivian plant has been heavy from residents who say the plant will spoil their rural quality of life.
Normal native Leah Marlene is competing tonight for a spot in the top 9 of "American Idol," having made it to the top 11 on Sunday.
Recent court filings say Reditus Laboratories CEO Aaron Rossi is accused of stealing from a Bloomington orthopedics business he worked at from 2011 to 2018.
The legacy of a Heyworth High School alumnus and former four-sport athlete is set to continue through a scholarship and memorial at Hornet Stadium.
Becky Louise Sutton placed “fraudulent transfers” of bankruptcy funds from fiduciary bank accounts intended for creditors to accounts she handled — including her own bank account, credit card account, student loan account and mortgage.