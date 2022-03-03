Week in Illinois 3/4/22

IN THE NEWS

Madigan charged

with corruption

Michael Madigan, the former speaker of the Illinois House and for decades one of the nation’s most powerful legislators, was indicted Wednesday on 22 federal counts involving racketeering, bribery, wire fraud and attempted extortion.

EZIKE: Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike will resign on March 14 after three years leading the agency and two years navigating a deadly pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 32,000 Illinoisans.

SCHOOL MASKS: Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez expects that the school district — the largest in the state to still require masks indoors — will move to a “mask optional model for all students and staff in the near future,” according to a memo he sent this week.

INCOME: Chicago residents will be able to apply to participate in the city’s $500-per-month basic income pilot program in April, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday.

TEACHERS: Illinois Senate Democrats outlined legislation that aims to address the ongoing teacher shortage by lowering barriers for people to become substitutes and retirees returning to the classroom.

PRISONS: The Illinois Department of Corrections will move forward with a plan to drastically downsize its prisons in Pontiac and Vandalia, director Rob Jeffreys confirmed in a letter to state lawmakers.

DIVESTMENT: Gov. J.B. Pritzker has asked Illinois employee pension systems to review potential divestment in Russian assets after Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

THEY SAID ...

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is one of the most impressive individuals nominated to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States in our nation’s history."

— U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

“There is something particularly heroic about the service of an extraordinary individual who did not seek greatness, but found it anyway.”

— Gov. J.B. Pritzker, on the resignation of Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike

"It's another dark cloud over Illinois politics."

— State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, on the indictment of former House Speaker Michael Madigan

ODDS AND ENDS

ASTRONAUT: Veteran astronaut and Belleville native Dr. Sandra Magnus will be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame in June, according to the Kennedy Space Center. Only 101 people have received the honor.

DEER HUNTING: Hunters in Illinois harvested about 147,000 deer in the 2021-2022 season, with most of those numbers coming during the archery and firearm periods, and that total is behind the previous season's harvest of 162,752 deer.

CONVOY: The Illinois State Police warned motorists of potential traffic flow issues Tuesday as "The People's Convoy" passed through Illinois on its way to Washington, D.C., to protest COVID mandates.

THE WATER COOLER

KINZINGER: U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, told a conference of conservatives turned off by former President Donald Trump on Sunday he would fight “to take back our political system” after he leaves the House at the end of this term, but he hedged when asked if he would run for president.

AIRLINE JOBS: Chicago-based United Airlines is offering $10,000 signing bonuses for a range of part-time support positions as airlines ramp up for an expected surge in air travel this summer.

HOUSE: The Illinois House again voted Tuesday to remove three GOP members from the floor for refusing to follow the chamber’s face covering requirement.

IN THE NEWS

State eases

mask rules

Just shy of the second anniversary of his proclamation declaring the coronavirus a statewide disaster, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday lifted his much-contested mask mandate for most indoor public places.

DISCRIMINATION: A group of families living in Scott Air Force Base housing complained to base leadership about racist incidents and policies they say discriminate against people of color and LGBTQ people.

ECONOMY: The Illinois Department of Revenue reports the state's economy is steadily moving back toward pre-pandemic normalcy, which means revenue spikes from temporary changes in consumer spending habits and federal stimulus packages are expected to subside.

OPIOIDS: Illinois is expected to receive $760 million as part of a $26 billion settlement with pharmaceutical distributors sued for their role in the opioid crisis, the state attorney general announced.

HARASSMENT: The Chicago Park District has paid at least $330,000 to outside law firms investigating it's response to allegations of sexual harassment or abuse involving lifeguards at pools and beaches.

TEACHERS: The Illinois House has passed a bill that would give teachers, professors and other educational employees paid leave if they miss work for COVID-19, but only if they’ve been fully vaccinated.

CASE BACKLOG: A backlog of cases before the Illinois Office of the State Appellate Defender once described as a “crisis in the criminal justice system” has largely been resolved, State Appellate Defender James Chadd reported Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0