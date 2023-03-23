IN THE NEWS

Bill to block

book bans

The Illinois House passed a bill Wednesday that would prohibit libraries from banning books or other material because of partisan or doctrinal pressure, prompting strong opposition from Republicans who called it an assault on local control.

HOUSING: Lawmakers are considering bills that would create a new tax credit for affordable housing.

RIDE SHARING: Lawmakers are working on a bill that would treat ride-share companies such as Uber and Lyft as “common carriers,” opening them up to the same level of liability as other forms of public transportation.

CHICAGO POLICE: Chicago police First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter has taken over as interim superintendent after the resignation of David Brown, who was on the job for three years.

COURT RECORDS: A committee charged with preserving historic Illinois Supreme Court documents has received a $135,000 grant from the National Archives to digitize court records dating from the state’s infancy through the end of the Civil War.

THROWN FROM CAR: A 19-year-olf Waukegan man who leaped onto the hood of a car suffered life-threatening injuries when he was thrown off and run over during a police chase early Monday.

STRIKING OFFICER: A 23-year-old Chicago man faces a charge of attempted murder after backing over a Chicago police officer with his car, police said Sunday.

STABBING: A man trying to force his way into a Rockford home died March 16 after one of the residents there stabbed him, police said.

THEY SAID ...

“Collectively as a whole, our farmers are good producers and good stewards of the land and produce a great crop.”

— McLean County Farm Bureau Manager Mike Swartz

“Until Illinois starts honoring and protecting life, we are going to continue to spiral out of control morally, ethically.”

— Former state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia

“Banning books is the sort of behavior that was once, for good reason, associated with the worst, most repressive and repugnant authoritarian regimes of the mid-20th century and before.”

— State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville

ODDS AND ENDS

CORPSE ABUSE: A 23-year-old Rockford man charged with abuse of a corpse for stealing a funeral home van and dumping the body it contained has been arrested in Wisconsin.

BODY IN CRATE: The badly decomposed body of a Chicago man that had been sealed in a wooden crate and found at the Lockport Lock in 1980 finally has been identified by DNA evidence, the Will County coroner’s office said.

DEFINING NORMAL: A bill aimed at clarifying Normal’s municipal classification as an incorporated town, prompted by a long-running legal dispute on the subject as it relates to elections, is heading to the Illinois House floor.

THE WATER COOLER

BLACKHAWKS: The Chicago Blackhawks will not wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys before Sunday's Pride Night game against Vancouver because of an anti-LGBTQ Kremlin law that could imperil Russian athletes when they return home.

RELIGIOUS SITES: Illinois officials have awarded $20 million in grants to synagogues, mosques and other religious and cultural institutions “deemed at high risk of a terrorist attack.”

GRAIN LEADERS: McLean County led all U.S. counties in corn production in 2022 and Piatt County was No. 1 nationwide for soybeans, the Illinois Department of Agriculture reported, citing U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

Bathroom

bill advances

The Illinois House narrowly passed a bill Thursday that would allow businesses, universities and other building owners to designate multi-occupancy all-gender bathrooms if they choose to do so.

GUN DATA: The Illinois State Police is mandated by law to collect data on gun violence, but the agency admitted in a report filed with the governor’s office and state legislature that a lack of centralized and uniform reporting standards make complete information "unattainable."

GUARDS SENTENCED: The last of three ex-correctional officers convicted in the beating death of an Illinois prison inmate in 2018 at Western Illinois Correctional Center was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to civil rights violations and obstruction and testifying against his co-defendants, who each received 20-year terms.

BILLS: The Illinois House passed 41 bills to the Senate on Tuesday ahead of a scheduled Friday deadline, dealing with topics ranging from gender inclusivity to food containers and parental responsibilities.

TEENS DIE: The community of Fairbury, Illinois, was in mourning this week after two local teenage boys were killed Sunday while sledding at a Colorado ski resort.

PROFT: After the state Democratic Party accused right-wing radio talk show host and GOP political operative Dan Proft of failing to disclose more than $1 million in receipts to his political action committee, Proft blamed the discrepancy on a $3 million typo.