Week in Illinois 3/19/22

IN THE NEWS

Smollett freed

pending appeal

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was released from jail Wednesday following six nights behind bars after an appeals court agreed with his lawyers that he should be free pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.

JOBLESS RATE: Illinois' statewide unemployment rate dropped to 5.3% in January 2022 from 7.8% in January 2021, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

EX-INMATES: Advocates rallied Wednesday at the state Capitol to demand the General Assembly pass the Safer Communities Act, which would offer employers $1.5 billion in wage subsidies for hiring 20,000 formerly incarcerated individuals at a living wage over a five-year period.

FOID: The Illinois Supreme Court is being asked for a second time to decide whether a state law requiring gun owners to have a firearm permit is unconstitutional — a question the court previously declined to answer.

CANNABIS: The state of Illinois has won a court order to award 60 new craft cannabis growing licenses, lifting an injunction imposed as part of pending litigation and allowing a major expansion of the industry to newcomers.

SCIENCE MONEY: The $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill that is headed to President Joe Biden's desk pours billions into Illinois in the areas of energy and science, according to a breakdown of appropriations listed by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.

THEY SAID ...

“A lot of people just look at the crime itself and they never ask themselves, ‘How did this young person wind up at this place in his life?’”

— Chicago artist Adolfo Davis, exploring the roots of youth violence

“We’re not doing mass firings today."

— Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, on extending the March 13 deadline for city workers to get vaccinated or face discipline

"If you do something new or innovative, expect trouble. But think critically about it because if you're wrong, you want to be the first one to know that."

— Noted University of Chicago physicist Eugene Parker, who died Wednesday

ODDS AND ENDS

FREE GAS: Traffic jams resulted Thursday after wealthy Chicago businessman and former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson donated $200,000 worth of gas at 10 service stations.

LICENSES: Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's permits have been extended until July 31.

TAX FILING: Illinois residents wanting to file state income tax returns for the first time through the Illinois Department of Revenue’s online MyTax Illinois portal now will have to apply for an ID number that will be mailed to them in a process that will take about a week.

THE WATER COOLER

FACEBOOK: More than a year after a landmark $650 million Facebook privacy settlement was approved, checks for $397 each may finally be arriving for nearly 1.6 million Illinois users of the social media platform.

AVIAN FLU: Avian flu has been confirmed in a backyard flock of birds in McLean County, and the affected premises have been quarantined, Illinois Department of Agriculture said.

ABORTION: A proposal that could be debated in the Missouri Legislature as soon as next week seeks to make it illegal to "aid or abet" abortions outlawed in Missouri, even if they are performed in other states such as Illinois.

CPS mask

policy stands

Chicago Public Schools’ decision to lift its mask mandate remains in place after a state labor board on Wednesday morning refused a request by the Chicago Teachers Union for an injunction in court.

VACCINATION ORDER: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will give city workers who didn’t get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by a march 13 deadline another chance to get the shot before placing them on no-pay status, she said Monday.

VETERANS HOMES: Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, introduced legislation intended to improve responses in future cases of virus outbreaks at state homes for veterans after what she called a “failure” to adequately protect residents at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home during a COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

CASINO: The Illinois Gaming Board voted unanimously to OK plans for the Golden Nugget Danville Casino.

CLEANUP: The Illinois attorney general has been asked to take action against a pipeline operator and ensure proper cleanup after the release of an estimated 165,000 gallons of oil into and near a creek just north of Edwardsville.

WAGE THEFT: A union-backed bill putting primary contractors on the hook for wage theft committed by their subcontractors is facing opposition in the General Assembly from minority contractor trade groups.

PRISON BOARD: Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday withdrew the appointment of Max Cerda, who would have been the first ex-offender to serve on the Illinois Prisoner Review Board had the Senate confirmed him.

