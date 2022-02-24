Week in Illinois 2/25/22

IN THE NEWS

AG appeals

for mask order

Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a petition Tuesday asking the Illinois Supreme Court to review the state’s mask mandate and other COVID-19 mitigation orders for K-12 schools on an expedited schedule. The mandate was dismissed as "moot" by an appellate court panel Feb. 18 after a legislative committee declined to renew it.

COMPTOLLER: Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is calling for repealing a law that imposes a 12 percent interest whenever the state is late paying its bills, along with a program that allows private investors to purchase the debt owed to vendors and collect that interest penalty.

SENATOR LEAVES: State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, resigned his seat Wednesday and reportedly will plead guilty next month to federal corruption charges.

GREAT LAKES: President Joe Biden declared last week that a $1 billion infusion from the bipartisan infrastructure deal would restore the Great Lakes harbors and tributary rivers that have been polluted by industrial toxins, including in Illinois.

AG RUN: Attorney Thomas DeVore of Sorento, who has led legal challenges to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s pandemic mitigation efforts, said in a video that he will seek the Republican nomination for attorney general.

WATCHDOG: Former federal judge Michael McCuskey assumed his role of legislative inspector general this week after Democrats fast-tracked his appointment, bringing 32 years of judicial experience to the position charged with investigating lawmaker misconduct.

THEY SAID ...

“I want them (lawmakers) to be a little scared of me.”

— New Legislative Inspector General Michael McCuskey

“People of color get the short end of the stick most of the time.”

— Tenant Robert Johnson, who alleges housing discrimination in a lawsuit

“I don’t vote with, I vote for, and I voted for what I thought was right.”

— State Rep. Curtis Tarver, D-Chicago, who voted with Republicans to block extending a state mask mandate

“Most people have the expectation that a sheriff is a cop.”

— Jim Kaitschuk, executive director of the state’s sheriffs’ association, on a law requiring sheriff candidates to be certified law enforcement officers

ODDS AND ENDS

WIU PRESIDENT: Western Illinois University will inaugurate Guiyou Huang as its 12th president on March 31 in Macomb.

LICENSE RENEWALS: Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding Illinois drivers whose license plate stickers expire at the end of February of the option to renew online.

RECYCLING FACILITY: Citing a city health department analysis, the city of Chicago on Feb. 18 denied a permit for a metal-shredding facility on the city's southeast side, where residents have long complained of pollution.

ANIMAL CONTROL: Champaign County plans to add safeguards at its animal control facility, a year after a dog was accidentally euthanized there.

THE WATER COOLER

DISCRIMINATION: A former tenant is suing the owner of a Lisle apartment complex, alleging it bans people who have faced felony charges even if they were never convicted — a practice his lawyers say amounts to racial discrimination.

IDOC FACILITY: Prisoners at an Illinois Department of Corrections intake facility at suburban Crest Hill are living among vermin, have seen feces in the kitchen and are forced to eat rotten food among other issues, according to a lawsuit a detainee filed this week.

CAPITOL BREACH: Athanasios Zoyganeles, 44, of Chicago has been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after being arrested Tuesday.

House leaders

seek civility

Both House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, and Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, called on representatives Tuesday to tone down divisive rhetoric amid a dispute over a mask mandate that has led to members being ordered to leave the chamber floor.

DETAINEES: Illinois no longer holds immigrant detainees at local jails after the last two counties that had agreements with federal authorities to house them, Kankakee and McHenry, cleared facilities earlier this month.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: The Illinois Senate unanimously passed a measure Wednesday that provides domestic violence and sexual assault survivors online access for order of protection court hearings in the state’s nine largest counties.

USDA: A $10 million project funded by the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture has been launched with the idea of improving diversification, sustainability and resilience on Midwestern farms, but details remain fuzzy.

MASK ORDER: The city of Chicago will follow the state in lifting face mask requirements for many indoor spaces next week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday.

U OF I FLYERS: University of Illinois authorities are investigating reports of anti-Semitic flyers left across the Champaign-Urbana campus over the weekend.

CORN CHECKOFF: The Illinois Corn Marketing Board has scheduled a March 29 referendum on increasing the corn checkoff one-quarter, from 5/8 of a cent to 7/8 of a cent per bushel, to bring in more money to promote their product.

