Week in Illinois 2/18/22

IN THE NEWS

COVID school

rules nixed

A General Assembly panel voted Tuesday to suspend the latest version of COVID-19 mitigations for public schools, saying in part that those rules are still being litigated in a state appellate court, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker insists his virus protocols still should be followed by Illinois school districts.

BEARS: Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to present the Chicago Bears with a “compelling financial case” for the team to stay in the city and her administration will “explore” the possibility of placing a roof on Soldier Field, she said in a pair of interviews Feb. 11.

MISSING PERSONS: Driven by the death of Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day, a state lawmaker has proposed legislation he says will streamline the investigative process in missing-persons cases by bringing the FBI into cases where a body has not been ID'd within 72 hours.

INMATE: Aaron Hyche, 71, who was convicted of killing an Illinois State trooper near Effingham in 1976, was granted early release by the Illinois Prisoner Review Board under a new state law allowing special consideration for prisoners on medical grounds.

DCFS: Republican lawmakers are calling for the passage of legislation that would allow Department of Children and Family Services workers to carry pepper spray for self-defense when investigating allegations of child abuse.

WAGES: A bill in the Illinois House would do away with the sub-minimum wage paid to waitresses, bartenders and other tipped service workers.

THEY SAID ...

“We’re going to continue to do everything we can to keep the Bears in Chicago.”

— Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

“Trump’s a wild card. We know that. We know this whole thing is a wild card. Everybody in the Republican apparatus, running a campaign or whatever, they’re all petrified, I’m sure, of what’s going to happen going down the road."

— U of I political scientist Christopher Mooney

“You got family, that’s all you need.”

— Bernard Watts, comforting his sister who lost her home in Chicago to a fire

“It’s something you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy.”

— COVID survivor Todd Linna

ODDS AND ENDS

SUPER BOWL: Illinois reported $60.5 million in legal betting on this year's Super Bowl, behind $180 million in Nevada and $144 million in New Jersey.

BUTTIGIEG: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg proclaimed Bloomington-Normal and the state of Illinois at "the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution" during a visit Saturday to the home of EV startup Rivian Automotive's car plant.

SOX TICKETS: Chicago ticket broker Bruce Lee was sentenced Tuesday to 1½ years in federal prison for conspiring with two White Sox employees to sell thousands of ill-gotten “comp” tickets to Sox games on the online resale forum StubHub.

THE WATER COOLER

WORDLE RESCUE: Police rescued an 80-year-old suburban Chicago woman who was held hostage for nearly 21 hours in large part because she couldn't text one of her daughters her daily Wordle score during the ordeal.

CONVICTION: The state attorney general has asked the Illinois Supreme Court to impose a sentence in a case where a western Illinois judge threw out the sexual assault conviction of an 18-year-old man because he already endured "plenty of punishment."

HOUSE: Republican members of the Illinois House joined the fray over mask mandates Wednesday by refusing to comply with face covering requirements in the chamber.

IN THE NEWS

GOP billionaires

back candidates

Billionaire Ken Griffin backed Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin's Republican bid for governor on Monday with a $20 million campaign contribution, and fellow billionaire Dick Uihlein on Tuesday donated $1 million to an Irvin rival in the five-way race, state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia.

SURCHARGE: Natural gas utilities in Illinois warned of job losses and possible risks to public safety if state lawmakers repeal a law allowing them to add a surcharge on customer bills.

TEACHERS: The pandemic — with divisive rulings on mask mandates disrupting schools and fear of illness still widespread — has exacerbated the national teacher shortage, with more than 4,000 unfilled teaching positions statewide, according to the Illinois State Board of Education.

HEALTH WORKERS: Gov. J.B. Pritzker continued to promote his budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year Tuesday, outlining his $25 million plan for rebuilding the state’s health care workforce during a stop at a Peoria community college.

PRISONS: Citing a reduction in the state's prison population and the increasing cost of maintaining older structures, the Illinois Department of Corrections plans to drastically downsize its prisons in Pontiac and Vandalia.

CASES DROPPED: Cook County prosecutors agreed on Wednesday to drop another 19 cases connected to ex-Chicago police Sgt. Ronald Watts and his crew — meaning that out of 100 allegedly tainted convictions highlighted in a mass petition effort last year, 59 have been thrown out.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0