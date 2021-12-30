Week in Illinois 12/31/21

IN THE NEWS

Hospitals get

COVID help

Local hospitals and health departments will get staffing, vaccine and testing help from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to meet demand during the COVID-19 surge, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday. The state also will more than double its staffing at vaccination sites.

CASES SPIKE: For the first time during the pandemic, the daily average number of new statewide COVID-19 cases exceeded 16,000, according to new figures on Tuesday.

MALL SHOOTING: Two Chicago men have been charged in a Dec. 23 shooting at Oakbrook Center shopping mall in suburban Oak Brook that wounded one gunman and four bystanders and sent thousands of last-minute Christmas shoppers running for cover.

FOID: A legal reform taking effect Jan. 1 will make several changes to the firearm owner identification card program, including auto renewal when a FOID card expires.

SIU: Southern Illinois University officials will rely on testing rather than a period of remote classes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus following the holiday break. Illinois State University and the University of Illinois campuses plan to start remotely.

RENT AID: Tenants can once again apply for COVID-19 rental assistance, the latest wave of a $1 billion program that has sought to financially stabilize Illinois renters and landlords, but housing advocates say some are being evicted or threatened with eviction despite receiving thousands of dollars to pay the money they owe.

THEY SAID ...

“I’m shook up. It was scary. Everyone was sprinting out of the mall as sirens went over intercom saying, ‘Emergency. Evacuate. Seek shelter.’ I almost got trampled.”

— Oak Brook mall shooting witness Alex Gay

“Every single event being held during this holiday season will have one or two uninvited, unwanted guests: delta and or omicron. ... I'm not saying this to scare. I'm just saying this for people to be aware, but how we entertain that guest depends on us."

— Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike

“Gov, this is petty and unnecessary and why we have serious issues with your staff. Not smart.”

— Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a recently released text

ODDS AND ENDS

FIREWORKS: Chicago will host its largest New Year’s fireworks display in city history after canceling last year’s celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The free, 1.5-mile-long display will be at eight sites along Lake Michigan and the Chicago River.

PATENT: At only 20 years old, recent Rend Lake College graduate Dakota Tate has received a patent for his invention of a way to use discarded automotive, truck and implement tires as drainage culverts.

LAPTOPS: Chicago Public Schools officials have purchased 100,000 new laptops in anticipation of more students needing to take classes remotely in January if cases of the coronavirus surge.

THE WATER COOLER

SCHOOL NAMES: Chicago Public Schools officials have changed the name of only one of 30 schools named for slaveholders in the year since a top district official acknowledged the issue as "dehumanizing."

IVERMECTIN: The family of a man hospitalized with COVID-19 who lost his wife to the disease is seeking a court order to get the controversial drug ivermectin as a treatment at an Elgin hospital, his attorney said.

PERSONAL DATA: Billing statements containing the personal health information of more than 1,500 of Advocate Aurora Health’s Illinois patients were mailed out July 29 but never arrived at their destination, health system officials said.

Shots lag at

nursing homes

Despite mandates, COVID-19 vaccination rates among workers at many nursing homes in Illinois remain at low levels, health officials say, prompting concerns that the rise in cases statewide could again endanger the elderly.

DEPUTY SLAIN: A suspect was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley on early Wednesday on Interstate 64 that touched off a search in two states.

RIVIAN: Rivian Automotive, which has a manufacturing plant in Normal, is delaying the delivery of the electric sport-utility vehicle and pickup lines with the optional larger battery packs until 2023.

TRAVEL: All states and U.S. territories except Montana and Guam are now covered by Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory, the Chicago Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.

DRIVER SITES: The Illinois Secretary of State's Office will close driver service centers Jan. 3-17 because of an increase in COVID cases.

TEENS: Teens with disabilities are up to five times more likely to suffer from mental, emotional and behavioral health disorders than adolescents without disabilities, according to University of Illinois at Chicago researchers.

FIRE: A fire in Makanda has destroyed the family home of a police officer who died in August after he was allegedly struck on a Mississippi River bridge by a motorist fleeing police.

RUSH: Longtime U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Chicago, has tested positive for a breakthrough, asymptomatic case of COVID-19.

