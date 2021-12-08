Week in Illinois 12/10/21

IN THE NEWS

Omicron seen

in Chicago

State health officials on Tuesday said a Chicago resident is the first known COVID-19 case caused by the omicron variant in Illinois. The person was fully vaccinated with a booster dose and did not require hospitalization.

REBUILD ILLINOIS: State officials have announced $94 million in capital funding for Illinois airports through the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is spending $33.2 billion over six years on roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bike and pedestrian accommodations.

COVID: State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, has introduced legislation to prohibit discrimination against those not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 because of religious beliefs.

RENTAL AID: The application portal at illinoishousinghelp.org is now open for another $297 million of rental assistance for Illinoisans who lost income due to the pandemic.

DETENTION: A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by McHenry and Kankakee county officials, clearing the way to end detention of federal immigration detainees at their county jails.

CASINOS: A unanimous vote by the Illinois Gaming Board gives preliminary approval for two suburban casinos, one on the border of Homewood and East Hazel Crest and the other in Waukegan.

CHICAGO POLICE: The Chicago police unions’ unfair-labor-practice claims against the city over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate will be heard before a judge at an undetermined date, the Illinois Labor Board has determined.

THEY SAID ...

"We will make him a priority ...There is a killer out there on the loose of this young Black man and we need to find him."

— Attorney Ben Crump, on pushing for the FBI to investigate ISU student Jelani Day's death

“I'm 76 years old — it's the first time in my life I've been scared for my country and (that) we could lose this democracy, that we could die by suicide.”

— Former U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard

"Responsible gun owners have a right to own a gun, and the government should make it easier, not harder for the proper paperwork to be filed."

— State Sen Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, on FOID backlogs

ODDS AND ENDS

TRAFFIC: Chicago drivers spent the equivalent of more than four days stuck in commute traffic this year — more time than drivers in any other major U.S. city — costing the average driver $1,622 in lost time and the city $5.8 billion, according to an Inrix study.

CAHOKIA MOUNDS: Visitors at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, site of the largest city built by the Mississippian culture of Native Americans, now can try experiencing it in “augmented reality.”

BRIDGE: Officials from Illinois, Iowa and the federal government are celebrating the completion of a new $1 billion bridge carrying Interstate 74 over the Mississippi River at the Quad Cities.

THE WATER COOLER

SPORTS BETTING: Chicago aldermen balked Tuesday at a plan to allow sports betting at Wrigley Field, the United Center and elsewhere.

STOLEN GOODS: An unrelated arrest by the Chicago Police Department on Sunday led to a state task force this week seizing millions of dollars’ worth of goods stolen from retailers in what Attorney General Kwame Raoul described as an organized retail crime operation.

FOID: Illinois State Police on Monday said the agency has significantly reduced the backlog in firearm owner identification (FOID) renewals from 138,722 in November 2020 to 7,800 this month, thanks to additional employees and a streamlined process.

IN THE NEWS

Smollett case

goes to jury

A jury began deliberations Wednesday in the trial of former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett on charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself in 2019 in downtown Chicago and then lied to Chicago police about it.

REDISTRICTING: Oral arguments began Tuesday in three lawsuits alleging new Illinois legislative district maps diluted the voting power of racial and ethnic minorities.

TILL: The U.S. Justice Department said Monday it is ending its investigation into the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till, the Black teenager from Chicago who was abducted, tortured and killed after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman in Mississippi.

U.S. ATTORNEY: The U.S. Senate has confirmed Gregory Harris as the new U.S. attorney for the Central District of Illinois, Harris, who replaces John Milhiser, is the first African American to hold the job and was an assistant U.S. attorney since 2001.

JUDICIAL MAPS: The Illinois Supreme Court will lift its pause order on judicial redistricting on Jan. 1, fully implementing new judicial boundaries passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this year.

PRISONS: The John Howard Association, a prison watchdog group, issued a report detailing widespread supply shortages at Illinois Department of Corrections prison commissaries.

MCDONALD'S: McDonald’s announced a $250 million, five-year initiative Wednesday to increase the number of minority-owned franchisees across the restaurant chain in the U.S.

