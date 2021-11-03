Week in Illinois 11/5/21

IN THE NEWS

Kinzinger out

under new map

Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Channahon, an outcast in the GOP for opposing former President Donald Trump, announced Oct. 29 he would not run for reelection after the adoption of a new congressional district map would have pitted him against fellow incumbent Darin LaHood of Dunlap. He was one of many lawmakers assessing their prospects in the 17-seat map that heavily favors Democrats.

MASKS: Faltering COVID-19 data heading toward winter apparently stalled Gov. J.B. Pritzker's previous hope that his mask mandate could be lifted by the holidays.

DEERE: Deere executives said Wednesday the company wouldn't return to the bargaining table with striking workers because it wouldn't offer a better contract than one the UAW rejected Tuesday that included immediate 10% raises.

EV AID: Lawmakers sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker a package of tax credits and incentives meant to encourage the development of the electric vehicle industry in Illinois.

SCHOOLS: One in five Illinois students were chronically absent last school year during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Illinois Report Card data that showed steep declines in academic achievement.

GUNS: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared gun violence a public health crisis on Monday, saying $250 million in state and federal money will be directed toward the issue over the next three years.

MIDWIVES: Midwifery would become a licensed profession, starting in October 2022, if Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a bill lawmakers passed last week.

THEY SAID ...

"Driving impaired on Halloween is like running up the stairs to flee the monster in a horror movie — it's never a good idea."

— IDOT official Cynthia Watters

"To walk off with that took some guts."

— Jimmy Spears, on the theft of an Elvis Presley bust from his West Peoria bar

“We have witnessed both tragedy and heroism in our schools over the past year. ... Students and educators have lost so much and lived and learned through unthinkable obstacles, but loss is not the whole story."

— State school Superintendent Carmen Ayala

ODDS AND ENDS

CANDY: Sales of seasonal Halloween candy were up 29% in the second half of this year compared with the same period last year, and up 43% compared with 2019, according to Chicago-based research firm Numerator.

PUMPKINS: National reports of fungus and wet weather threatening U.S. pumpkin crops may have spooked shoppers, but experts say there is nothing to fear in Central Illinois, where many of the gourds are grown.

CANNABIS: Recreational cannabis sales in Illinois have reached $1.12 billion so far in 2021, and sales of more than $123 million made October the second highest month since it was legalized in January 2020.

THE WATER COOLER

TITANIC: Wing Sun Fong of Chicago, a nearly unknown Titanic survivor who possibly inspired one of the 1997 film’s most iconic scenes, is profiled in a new James Cameron documentary about the ship's eight Chinese passengers.

WEGER: Chester Weger, who was freed from prison last year after serving nearly 60 years for a Starved Rock State Park murder, has won approval for DNA testing of evidence found at the crime scene.

BALI MURDER: Heather Mack of Chicago, convicted of helping to kill her wealthy socialite mother on Bali in 2014 and leaving her body in a suitcase, walked free from prison Oct. 29 after serving seven years.

IN THE NEWS

State backs



shots for kids

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday adopted the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that children ages 5 to 11 receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

RITTENHOUSE: Jurors heard starkly different portrayals of Kyle Rittenhouse — instigator or victim — in opening statements Tuesday at his murder trial stemming from shootings at a protest against racial injustice on Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

SHOT MANDATES: Chicago’s City Council on Oct. 29 upheld Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s rule requiring city workers to report their vaccine status or risk being suspended without pay. A judge on Monday suspended a Dec. 31 deadline for Chicago police officers to be vaccinated.

NORTHWESTERN: Northwestern University police have launched an investigation after several people were drugged at off-campus gatherings, just weeks after similar incidents prompted the suspension of all fraternity-related activities.

ARROYO: Former state Rep. Luis Arroyo pleaded guilty in a bribery scheme involving a shadowy lobbying effort to expand the use of sweepstakes gaming machines.

BOOSTER: Gov. J.B. Pritzker became one of the 800,000-plus Illinoisans who have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot Tuesday ahead of his first overseas trip as governor.

TORNADOES: The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least five tornadoes ripped through parts of eastern Missouri and southern Illinois the night of Oct. 24.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0