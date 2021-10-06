Week in Illinois 10/8/21

IN THE NEWS

Billionaire Griffin

slams Chicago

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, the wealthiest person in Illinois, told the Economic Club of Chicago Monday he has grave doubts about the future of Chicago, and that his investment firm, Citadel, will probably move its headquarters elsewhere — if the city doesn't "change course."

EVICTIONS: The state’s eviction moratorium expired Sunday and experts expect a surge in filings. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office says more than $443 million in emergency rental assistance has been paid on behalf of 49,100 state households through the Illinois Rental Payment Program.

REDISTRICTING: Plaintiffs in two lawsuits challenging the state’s legislative redistricting plan have filed new complaints in federal court charging that the district maps that lawmakers approved in August dilute Latino voting power and thus violate the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

JAIL: Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said more than 500 detainees are awaiting transfer to state prison, creating a powder keg in his jail and forcing him to ask the Illinois Supreme Court to intercede.

WAGES: Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order Monday that would prevent companies contracting with the state from paying disabled workers at less than the minimum wage.

LGBTQ: Many aging LGBTQ Illinoisans face barriers to health care and financial security and fear discrimination in senior communities, according to a combined report from senior and LGBTQ advocacy groups.

THEY SAID ...

“There are many reasons for gun violence in Chicago and other places but one of the obvious ones is we are awash in guns."

— U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin

“Why, in this incredibly diverse, vibrant country, where I personally know our greatest strength is coming together, are we allowing inequality to ramp up at levels we haven’t seen in a century?”

— Brian Johnson, CEO of Equality Illinois

“The threat is out there, and with our children's increase in use of the internet for education, entertainment and social interaction, it is growing.”

— Attorney General Kwame Raoul, on efforts to stop child exploitation

ODDS AND ENDS

MEDIA: Chicago Public Media and the Chicago Sun-Times have signed a nonbinding letter of intent to “explore joining together” WBEZ-FM 91.5 and the financially struggling daily newspaper under the public radio station’s nonprofit parent company.

FALL COLORS: The Illinois Office of Tourism has issued the 2021 Fall Color Report, a guide updated weekly to show peak times for spotting leaves turning color across the state.

SMOLLETT: A Cook County judge Tuesday said he has scheduled trial dates in November for actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of faking a hate crime in a case that caused an international firestorm in 2019.

THE WATER COOLER

INCOME: Brian Johnson, CEO of Equality Illinois, calls for businesses to pay 5% of their profits to fund an annual citizen’s dividend payment of $570 for every American to help address income inequality.

VACCINATIONS: United Airlines says the number of employees facing termination for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has dropped nearly by half, to 320, since the policy was announced in August.

STATE FARM: A federal jury in Los Angeles awarded $6.3 million to actor Shannen Doherty in a lawsuit alleging State Farm failed to pay sufficiently for damage to her house in a 2018 California wildfire.

IN THE NEWS

Pritzker waits

to lift mask rule

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday he’s looking for clear signs that coronavirus transmission is on the decline before he’ll consider lifting the indoor mask mandate he reinstated in late August.

DEATHS: The state last week passed 25,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in 2020, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

GRANTS: Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration on Thursday announced the awarding of the first $24 million in “Back to Business” grants, a program funded with federal relief aid to help businesses recover and reopen from the pandemic.

PRIDE: Chicago’s Pride Fest in Northalsted concluded Sunday, but the parade was canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID.

DEFICIT: The deficit in the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund remains over $4.3 billion with interest due on the debt to the federal government, but lawmakers have not devised a payment plan.

CANNABIS: Despite the legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois and problems with a new patient tracking system, the number of patients signed up for medical cannabis grew by 30% in the past year.

ARTISTS: Chicago officials launched a $2.3 million program to give grants to artists and entertainment industry workers who have lost income during the pandemic.

GUNS: Lyons Township High School in Western Springs canceled Saturday’s homecoming dance after two guns were found in a car parked in the school’s parking lot after a fight at the football game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0