Week in Illinois 10/29/21

IN THE NEWS

Shot mandate

bill advances

The Illinois House on Wednesday approved an amendment to the Health Care Right of Conscience Act that would allow an employer to fire a worker for noncompliance with COVID-19 vaccine or test requirements. The measure, backed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, goes to the Senate.

REDISTRICTING: Illinois Democrats on Saturday unveiled a revised congressional map that sets up the potential for a second Chicago-area Latino-leaning district, a 14-3 Democratic advantage over Republicans, two primary matchups featuring Republican incumbents and, surprisingly, a one-on-one primary battle between Democratic incumbents.

HOUSING: More than three weeks after the expiration of the state's eviction moratorium, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday that all of the initial $500 million allocation of rental relief has been distributed, but a new round of assistance will be available early next month.

GAMBLING: A state Senate committee revived a gambling bill Wednesday that would allow for limited betting on in-state college sports teams, sending it to the full Senate for consideration.

DAY CARE: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced an executive order Oct. 22 that will add day care personnel to the list of professions that must either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

LAKE SHORE DRIVE: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday helped launch the installation of new signs adding the name of Black settler Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable to Lake Shore Drive.

THEY SAID ...

"We continue to maintain that the cost of a bullet should reflect, even if just a little bit, the cost of the violence that ultimately is not possible without the bullet."

— Cook County president's spokesman Nick Mathiowdis, defending a tax on ammunition

"I've never thought of myself as a trailblazer. I am more of a unicorn — they are few and far between."

— Vernecelyn Allen, a female, Black graduate of Southern Illinois University's aviation program

“It is not a queen on that throne, it is a mayor.”

— Chicago police union leader John Catanzara, criticizing Mayor Lori Lightfoot's vaccination orders

ODDS AND ENDS

O'HARE: Aditya Singh, 37, of India, who was discovered after living at O’Hare International Airport for three months without detection, has been cleared of a related criminal charge.

TOILETS: Chicago’s government has failed to provide the public with easy, consistent access to free toilets downtown, and scant information is available about many that do exist, according to a Tribune analysis.

MUSEUM: Fifteen years after plans for a $60 million National Railroad Hall of Fame were first announced, the project is now envisioned as a smaller facility near the Galesburg Amtrak station with a $7.7 million fundraising goal.

THE WATER COOLER

CANDY: The Illinois attorney general’s office has issued a warning to be extra careful about which treats end up in your child’s hands this Halloween — they could be a cannabis edible look-alike that will impart more than a sugar high.

AMMUNITION: The Illinois Supreme Court ruled Oct. 21 that Cook County taxes on guns and ammunition violate the state constitution because they "directly burden a law-abiding citizen's" Second Amendment rights.

CHILDREN: Columbia College Chicago recently instituted rules limiting when and whether children can accompany parents to campus, prompting pushback and a rally by upset parents.

IN THE NEWS

House OKs



abortion bill

The Illinois House late Wednesday approved a bill that would repeal the state’s Parental Notice of Abortion Act. The bill narrowly passed out of the Senate Tuesday night, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he would support the change. It would take effect June 1, 2022.

U OF I: The IBM-Illinois Discovery Accelerator Institute — backed by a 10-year, $200 million combined investment from the UI, IBM and state of Illinois — has begun work on more than two dozen projects.

GACY: Francis Wayne Alexander, a North Carolina man who moved to Chicago, has been identified as one of the victims of John Wayne Gacy, who was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the 1970s.

DAY: Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day, who disappeared Aug. 24 and later was found dead in the Illinois River, died from drowning, the LaSalle County coroner said Monday.

PICKET KILLED: A vehicle struck and killed a United Auto Workers member Wednesday as he was walking to a picket line to join striking workers outside a John Deere distribution plant in Milan, the union and police said.

VACCINATIONS: About 440 employees at Advocate Aurora Health have either left the health care company or have been fired for not complying with a vaccine mandate, the hospital group said Oct. 21.

SHOOTING: A police officer shot and killed a man early Monday in DeKalb after he approached officers with a Samurai sword raised over his head and pointed the weapon at them, police said.

