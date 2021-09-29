Week in Illinois 10/1/21

IN THE NEWS

Bears buy

racetrack

The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday they are buying the historic Arlington International Racecourse, which had its final day of horseracing Saturday, for $197.2 million. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she hopes the Bears will stay at Soldier Field, and state officials were cool to subsidizing a new stadium.

UNEMPLOYMENT: People seeking Illinois unemployment benefits online will soon face additional steps under the beefed-up ILogin system to ensure they’re not using stolen identities, a response to widespread fraud during the pandemic, to officials told state lawmakers.

NORTHWESTERN: Northwestern University officials have suspended all fraternity-related activities while the school investigates reports that people were allegedly drugged at on-campus gatherings Friday in Evanston.

VIOLENCE: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday that she is launching the first “citywide strategic plan” that will address gender-based violence and human trafficking and is dedicating $25 million to the initiative.

BIDEN: President Joe Biden canceled a planned trip to Chicago to promote his vaccination mandate for businesses as ongoing negotiations over his legislative agenda in Washington intensify, White House officials confirmed Tuesday.

RABIES: A Lake County man in his 80s has died of rabies after apparently being bitten by a bat in his home and refusing treatment — the first human case of rabies in the state since 1954, health officials reported Tuesday.

THEY SAID ...

“Chicago is where almost everything that is most precious to me began. It's where I found a home.”

— Former President Barack Obama

“Do it for somebody you love, who depends on you, whose presence in your life makes a meaningful difference.”

— Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, on getting vaccinated

“The governor has now twice chosen to actively betray the people he said he was elected to protect. This choice again proves he is more concerned with protecting the political elite than the people of Illinois.”

— Senate GOP leader Dan McConchie, on J.B. Pritzker signing a revised legislative redistricting bill

ODDS AND ENDS

BASEBALL: The Rockford Zoning Board of Appeals voted to grant a special-use permit to build a $10 million International Women's Baseball Museum at Beyer Park in the city featured in the movie "A League of Their Own."

STATE FAIR: The state Department of Agriculture reported the Illinois State Fair in August attracted 472,390 attendees, second only to the 508,900 who attended in 2019. It was canceled in 2020.

PORTILLO'S: Portillo’s, the Oak Brook-based fast casual chain that announced plans to go public earlier this summer, said it believes it could eventually grow from 67 restaurants to more than 600 over the next 25 years.

THE WATER COOLER

MARATHON: Tyler Pence, head track and cross country coach at the University of Illinois-Springfield, unexpectedly won the Quad Cities Marathon on Sunday when the two Kenyan runners who had far outpaced him were disqualified after being diverted off the course by a race volunteer bicyclist.

LAWSUIT: A case before the Illinois Supreme Court centers on whether former Chicago Bears Super Bowl MVP Richard Dent has a right to learn the identity of a woman who accused him of sexual harassment, allegedly leading to the termination of contracts between his energy services company and a subsidiary of Exelon Corp.

IN THE NEWS

Pritzker OKs

legislative maps

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sept. 24 signed off on new electoral maps the Democratic-dominated General Assembly will use for the next decade, despite concerns from certain groups, including some Black and Latino voters, that they weren't able to weigh in and wouldn't be fairly represented.

WORKFORCE: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state will award more than $40 million in workforce training grants, focusing on communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and youth who are particularly at risk of violence.

VACCINATIONS: The city of Chicago is launching a marketing campaign to get at least 77% of adults and children over 12 vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 shot by the end of the year, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced.

REFUGEES: Dozens of Afghan children have arrived in Chicago as refugees evacuated from Afghanistan during the U.S. withdrawal continue to reach American cities, officials said.

ABORTION RIGHTS: Reproductive rights activists are hosting marches and rallies across Illinois on Saturday to support abortion access nationwide and protest recent restrictions in Texas, which have all but banned the procedure there.

COVID: With the number of Illinois children testing positive for COVID-19 declining for a second week in a row, some experts said Sept. 24 that student quarantines, testing and masking, while frustrating for some parents, are the only way to ensure schools remain open this fall.

