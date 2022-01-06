Week in Illinois 1/7/22

IN THE NEWS

State health officials on Wednesday reported 32,279 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, breaking the single-day record of 31,461 cases set on New Year’s Eve, and more people with the coronavirus are filling hospital beds statewide than at any other time in the pandemic.

HOMICIDES: Chicago recorded 797 homicides and 3,561 shootings in 2021, making it the deadliest single year in a quarter century, according to police statistics released Saturday. The homicide total for all of Cook County, 1,087, was an all-time record, according to the county medical examiner.

KINZINGER: Outgoing U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, one of former President Donald Trump's most prominent Republican critics, said Wednesday he will not run for statewide office in 2022.

SECRETARY OF STATE: Former U.S. Attorney John Milhiser announced Tuesday he will seek the GOP nomination for Illinois secretary of state, becoming the second Republican and sixth candidate overall in the race to succeed retiring Democratic incumbent Jesse White.

MAPS: A three-judge panel has upheld the legislative redistricting plan approved by Springfield Democrats last year, finding that the approved boundaries “neither violate the Voting Rights Act nor the Constitution.”

PETERSON: Drew Peterson, the former Chicago-area police sergeant who was convicted in 2012 of killing his third wife, is set to return to court this month after a judge agreed to hear his motion to vacate the verdict.

THEY SAID ...

"Too many families are reeling from the loss of (loved) ones due to senseless gun violence."

— Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown on the surge of homicides in 2021

"She fights hard against Joe Biden's open borders, runaway inflation, and the radical indoctrination of our children. She has my Complete and Total Endorsement (sic)."

— Former President Donald Trump on U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland

“It’s just going to allow me to be more effective in greater ways. There is not a rocking chair or easy chair that’s been created that will be able to contain me.”

— U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Chicago, on not seeking reelection

ODDS AND ENDS

AGING: The Potocsnak Longevity Institute will launch this month at Northwestern University to study why people age differently and whether there’s a way to slow or reverse the aging process.

ROUTE 66: The Illinois State Museum in Springfield is set to open an exhibit in 2026 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Route 66.

CANNABIS: Recreational cannabis sales hit a new high in December at nearly $138 million, up 14% from the previous month, according state data.

INTERNET: An $84 million plan to boost internet speeds at Chicago Public Schools has stalled again, officials say, because of red tape delaying construction permits.

THE WATER COOLER

TORNADOES: The traditional Great Plains “tornado alley” appears to be shifting to the east and peak tornado season may be expanding, according to weather experts who point to several twisters last month that caused widespread damage in six states and more than 90 deaths.

MILLER: Controversial freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, announced Saturday she will challenge five-term U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R- Taylorville, in the June 28 primary after being endorsed by former president Donald Trump.

BETTY WHITE: Betty White, an Oak Park native who was a beloved television star for decades, died Dec. 31, just weeks before her 100th birthday.

Nearly 300 laws took effect on New Year's Day, including legislative ethics, FOID and criminal justice reforms, a minimum-wage increase to $12 an hour, creation of a Juneteeth holiday and expansion of insurance coverage for mental health.

SCHOOLS: Chicago Public Schools canceled classes Wednesday after the teachers union voted to refuse in-person instruction due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

TRAVEL: A winter storm that hit the Midwest on Saturday and flight cancellations nationwide caused by the pandemic made Chicago possibly the worst place in the country for travelers throughout the weekend, according to travel industry analysts.

JUSTICE REFORMS: Nearing one year since Democratic state lawmakers pushed through controversial criminal justice reform legislation, Illinois House Republicans are renewing their call for the law to be repealed.

RUSH: Longtime U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Chicago, a onetime Black Panther, announced he won't seek reelection after 15 terms.

LEGISLATURE: The General Assembly, which returned this week fort a shortened 2022 session, canceled two days this week and likely will cancel all in-person meetings next week because of COVID.

SUBCIRCUITS: The Illinois Senate on Wednesday passed a bill to redraw judicial subcircuit maps in Cook County and some collar counties while creating new subcircuits in several other counties.

SHOOTING: Two suspects were arrested Friday in the fatal shooting of one police officer and the wounding of another at a Bradley hotel.

