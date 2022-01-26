Week in Illinois 1/28/22

IN THE NEWS

Pritzker vetoes

COVID leave

Gov. J.B. Pritzker vetoed legislation Monday that would have guaranteed COVID-19-related sick leave for school employees, while signaling support for a “compromise” that would limit compensation to only those who are fully vaccinated.

LEGAL FEES: The Illinois Supreme Court is being asked to decide whether public officials under investigation or charged with crimes may use campaign funds to pay for their legal defense.

QUARANTINE: Illinois students who are exposed to COVID-19 but already had a confirmed case in the past three months will no longer be required to stay home from school, officials with Illinois Department of Public Health said Tuesday.

FARMLAND: In Illinois, average farmland has appreciated in value by 250% since 2000 as interest from institutional investors and farmers remains strong across the Midwest, according to analysts.

POLICE: Police chiefs and sheriffs told a panel of state lawmakers Jan. 21 that they need more resources and support from the public and the General Assembly to combat a rising rate of violent crime in Illinois.

MORTGAGE AID: Beginning this spring, the Illinois Housing Development Authority will start accepting applications for federal mortgage aid for homeowners experiencing financial hardship because of the pandemic.

BUILDING SAFETY: Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois lawmakers will consider whether there should be statewide standards for warehouses following a tornado that killed six people at an Amazon facility Dec. 10 in Edwardsville.

THEY SAID ...

“People are clenching more, grinding more, cracking more teeth.”

— Dentist Dr. Rana Stino, on the effect of pandemic stress

“I could cry right now.”

— Cancer patient Heather Mingay, whose surgery was delayed because of COVID patients filling hospital beds

“If there’s an exclusion from school, before a child is told ‘get out of here,’ they have the right to due process.”

— Attorney Tom DeVore, suing to overturn the state's mask mandate

“It feels like some folks have just moved on from the pandemic, making it feel like my family is being left behind.”

— Bryan Roush, a father struggling to find child care

ODDS AND ENDS

MCPLANT: Chicago-based McDonald's said the McPlant burger — which it co-developed with plant-based protein company Beyond Meat — will be sold at 600 stores in the San Francisco and Dallas areas starting Feb. 14.

VERDICT: A jury's paperwork mix-up resulted in a Peoria County judge announcing a not guilty verdict in a murder trial, only to inform the defendant minutes later that he had in fact been convicted.

HORSE ON HIGHWAY: Adam Hollingsworth, known as the "Dreadhead Cowboy," has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty in connection with a rush-hour horseback ride he took along Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway in 2020.

THE WATER COOLER

COVID DATA: Chicago Public Schools has quietly changed how it tracks COVID-19 in schools, renewing concerns about its decision-making transparency.

SCIENCE: Republicans’ faith in science is falling as Democrats rely on it even more, with a trust gap in science and medicine widening substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a University of Chicago trend survey.

DIESEL DEATHS: The Chicago area ranks third in the United States in deaths (340 expected next year) and health costs (an estimated $3.7 billion annually) related to diesel pollution, according to the analysis by the Clean Air Task Force.

IN THE NEWS

Out-of-state

abortions surge

Nearly 10,000 women traveled from out of state to have an abortion in Illinois in 2020, a roughly 29% increase from 2019, according to the most recent Illinois Department of Public Health data. Planned Parenthood on Jan. 21 launched a Metro East “regional logistics center” to aid out-of-state women seeking abortion services.

GOP ADS: Republican candidates for governor Richard Irvin and Jesse Sullivan launched television spots Tuesday that followed the party’s election-year strategy of using spikes in violent crime to attack Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

MASK ORDERS: Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow is expected to rule soon on a request to temporarily halt the governor’s executive orders on masking and quarantining for schools while she considers a lawsuit from about 700 parents.

VETERANS: Veterans and others who have complaints about the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs will have a new outlet to voice their concerns under a new state law.

RIVER TRAFFIC: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it will spend $732 million to expand a lock and dam system to improve barge traffic along the Mississippi River.

ATHLETES: A group of University of Illinois boosters aims to put a positive spin on paying college athletes by hiring them to conduct camps and make community appearances.

COMED: A Cook County judge on Jan. 21 again shot down a lawsuit that argues consumers should be able to recover costs associated with a ComEd bribery scandal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0