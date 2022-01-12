Week in Illinois 1/14/22

IN THE NEWS

Chicago schools

standoff ends

Chicago students returned to classrooms Wednesday after the nation's third-largest school district canceled five days of classes amid a standoff with the teachers union that ended Monday with an agreement on enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols.

MURDER: Jannie Perry, 38, of North Chicago was charged with first-degree murder Saturday after the body of her son, Damari, 6, who died of hypothermia, was discovered near an abandoned house in northwestern Indiana.

DISASTERS: A slew of billion-dollar weather and climate disasters struck the United States again last year, with Illinois affected by the costliest winter storm on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

TAX RETURNS: Low-income taxpayers across Illinois who have outstanding fines won't have money taken from their state income tax returns for the second consecutive year, the comptroller's office announced.

COVID CRIME: Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said reports of possibly bogus COVID testing sites and price gouging are rising as cases surge.

CUPICH: Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich is urging Catholics to take precautions against the coronavirus, including getting vaccinated, as the omicron variant continues spreading in the region.

POLICE: Chicago police Superintendent David Brown has moved more than half the department’s tactical unit officers back to basic patrol work amid an exodus due to COVID-19 and retirements and ongoing performance issues.

THEY SAID ...

“We think it’s time Gen X got some love.”

— Illinois State Museum Curator of History Erika Holst, on a planned exhibit about the generation

“I actually thought 2021 was one heck of a year.”

— Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, on his first year as Illinois House speaker

"I can't be fair with you. Get out."

— Adams County Judge Robert Adrian, ordering a prosecutor who liked a Facebook post critical of him to leave his courtroom

“Asking people in my area to show proof of vaccination is almost asking them for a fight.”

— Restaurant owner Carmella Coqmard in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood

ODDS AND ENDS

LIGHTFOOT: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday she tested positive for COVID-19 and is working from home with cold-like symptoms.

INMATES: The Illinois Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that it would pause intake of inmates from county jails amid the COVID-19 surge.

CANDIDATES: State Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, and McHenry County Auditor Shannon Teresi, both Republicans, announced candidacies for state treasurer and comptroller, respectively.

U of I: The University of Illinois system announced students, staff and faculty will be required to get a COVID-19 booster shot once they are eligible for a shot.

THE WATER COOLER

QUARANTINE: As Illinois schools struggle to staff classrooms pummeled by the latest COVID-19 surge, state officials said Tuesday they have halved the recommended quarantine time for students and teachers from 10 to five days.

GEN X: The Illinois State Museum in Springfield is seeking contributions for an exhibition titled “Growing Up X” in October, dedicated to those born generally from 1965 to 1980.

EV PARKING: A measure before the General Assembly would require new and renovated residential or commercial buildings to set aside parking spaces that could easily be converted into electric vehicle charging stations.

IN THE NEWS

Hospitals get

COVID help

Mobile strike teams of medical professionals, including some from other states and countries, are being dispatched to parts of Illinois where surging COVID-19 has stretched health care resources thin, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.

RAPE CASE: Adams County Judge Robert Adrian, who found an 18-year-old man guilty of sexual assaulting a 16-year-old girl, has come under fire after he later threw out the conviction, saying the 148 days the man spent in jail was punishment enough.

POLLUTION: The Illinois attorney general is accusing Foresight Energy, operator of a Franklin County coal mine, of polluting the area with toxic foam while trying to stop an underground fire.

OFFICER ARRESTED: An off-duty Chicago police officer was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded three people during an argument late Tuesday at a suburban bowling alley.

WELCH: Even while touting legislation passed by the state House in 2021 during his first year as speaker, Chris Welch said he is "well aware" of the challenges Democrats face in 2022.

CANNABIS: 1837 Craft Grow LLC has asked the Illinois Supreme Court to let the state award new cannabis craft grower licenses, citing the mounting costs applicants are paying while judges decide lawsuits over the issue.

DCFS: The Illinois House speaker said the state's child-welfare caseworkers need to be treated like frontline emergency responders after a Department of Children and Family Services investigator was killed during a home visit.

