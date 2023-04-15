9:00 p.m. Update: The line of storms continues to move to the east. Storms are peaking over Bloomington-Normal now and thunderstorm activity is picking up around the Decatur area. While no severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect in these locations, up to dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

The strongest storm is currently located over Shelby County. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail are occurring here. This storm is expected to push into the Charleston-Mattoon area around 9:30 p.m.

8:30 p.m. Update: The severe weather threat has begun in central Illinois. The much-anticipated line of thunderstorms is pushing in from the west. Heavy rain and lightning will be common for the next few hours across the area and damaging wind and hail are expected in spots.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are currently in effect in a couple of locations, including Bloomington-Normal. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to quarter size hail are associated with these storms.

This story will be updated with additional information.

