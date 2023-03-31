In 2020, 76 people were killed by tornadoes and hundreds were injured nationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About half of those killed were in a mobile home during the tornado. Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes must be taken seriously, experts say, and that often means taking shelter.
“Tornados and other disrupting events can happen in Chicago and we all should have plans and know what to do to lessen the impact,” said Rich Guidice, executive director of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, in a statement.
Experts recommend going to a shelter’s lowest floor, like a basement, a bathroom, a closet or center hallway. It is imperative to avoid sheltering in a room with windows, as they can easily be blown out by high winds, according to the CDC. It is not recommended to take shelter in a mobile home or car. Outside, avoid bridges or highway overpasses.
In high-risk, tornado-prone areas, the Federal Emergency Management Agency suggests building a FEMA-approved “safe room.” Regardless, Ready.Gov — a national public safety campaign — advises shutting and sealing all windows, doors, air vents and fireplaces, and sheltering under sturdy furniture.
Put on shoes and helmets while sheltering in place to prevent injuries from debris.