Watch now: Winter weather settles into Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois saw its first snow and ice storm of the winter on Saturday, with winter weather warnings lasting into Sunday morning. The area was hit with a winter mix of rain, snow and sleet that led to some slick conditions.

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency and Illinois Department of Transportation are encouraging caution for those drivers who have to go out.

IDOT’s winter conditions map showed area roads were partially or mostly covered in snow and ice by mid-afternoon Saturday, with most highways north and west of McLean County fully covered. Neither Bloomington nor Normal police departments reported any significant traffic accidents Saturday afternoon.

"Lincoln and south along I-55 will probably stay mostly rain, but as you get into McLean County, that's when the wintry precip starts angling over towards the east and including the Bloomington-Normal areas,” said Ed Shimon, meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Lincoln office on Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service was predicting daytime accumulations of up to 3 inches of snow, with another 1 to 2 inches possible overnight. The rest of the weekend and the early week are expected to be clearer.

Temperatures are also dropping going into the week, with a low of 13 degrees expected tonight and a low of 0 degrees Sunday night. Both Sunday and Monday are expected to stay below freezing, at 19 degrees and 27 degrees, respectively.

“Low temps will be falling towards the teens but wind chills will be below zero real close to Decatur and Bloomington probably will see wind chills below zero by Sunday morning," Shimon said.

For those who are traveling, IDOT suggests driving at a slower speed, keeping the gas tank full, having emergency supplies in the vehicle, including a cellphone, and making sure someone knows the route the driver is taking.

"We haven't had a lot of wintry weather yet this year and it kind of catches you off guard once you get into it,” Shimon said. “You think the road's just wet when it's really icy, so you just got to keep that in mind and slow down and don't speed through wintry weather.​"

Elsewhere in the Midwest, the NWS forecast snow amounts up to 7 inches in west Michigan and 3 to 6 inches in northern Indiana. Chicago and surrounding suburbs were caught between a winter storm coming in from the southwest and a northeasterly wind coming off of Lake Michigan — a combination that could create as much as an inch of lake effect snow every hour.

“Winter has finally arrived,” weather service meteorologist Brett Borchardt told the Chicago Tribune. “We knew it was going to happen at some point.”

Brenden Moore and The Associated Press contributed reporting.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

