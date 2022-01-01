Watch now: Winter weather settles into Bloomington-Normal this weekend

BLOOMINGTON — Central and northern Illinois are bracing for their first snow and ice storm of the winter today. The National Weather Service is predicting that the Bloomington-Normal area will get hit with rain, ice and snow, though the most severe winter weather is expected north of the Illinois River.

McLean, Livingston and Tazewell counties are all under winter weather advisories, while Woodford County is included in the winter storm warning.

The advisory lasts until 6 a.m. Sunday and warns of snow accumulation, possible slight ice accumulation and wind gusts as high as 30 mph, causing hazardous road conditions.

The morning started off with light rain in Bloomington-Normal and much of state south of the Illinois River, while wintry precipitation arrived north of the river. The precipitation in Bloomington-Normal was expected to shift to mostly sleet and snow by mid-morning.

The weather service updated at 9:10 a.m. that winter precipitation was starting across west-central Illinois and eastward into Bloomington.

It is predicted to become all snow by early afternoon, with 1 to 2 inches of snow and sleet accumulation during the day and up to an inch overnight, the weather service predicts.

Temperatures are also dropping going into the week, with a low of 13 degrees expected tonight and a low of 0 degrees Sunday night. Both Sunday and Monday are expected to stay below freezing, at 19 degrees and 27 degrees, respectively.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is encouraging people not to travel this weekend if possible. A press release sent out Friday warns of slick roads and poor visibility. The wintry mix is expected to be most dangerous between Interstate 80 and Interstate 70, which includes The Pantagraph’s coverage area.

Looking toward Sunday and Monday, IDOT is also warning of freezing on roads, especially impacting areas west of Interstate 55 on Sunday and north of Interstate 72 on Monday.

For those who are traveling, IDOT suggests driving at a slower speed, keeping the gas tank full, having emergency supplies in the vehicle, including a cellphone, and making sure someone knows the route the driver is taking. IDOT plans to have its plows out and also asks drivers to use extra caution and patience when driving near the plows.

