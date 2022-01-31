Watch now: Winter storm to cause travel nightmare for Central, Southern Illinois

It's been pretty quiet so far this winter, but that's about to change in a big way. An intense winter storm is on the way. Here's the breakdown of what to expect over the next several days.

Tuesday

The morning hours will be dry, but scattered rain showers will move in for the afternoon. Both the morning and evening commute look OK.

Tuesday Night

Rain will be transitioning to freezing rain and snow in Central Illinois. While this transition is expected to occur quickly around the Bloomington area, it will take longer farther to the south. While ice accumulation from freezing rain will be less than 0.05 inches around Bloomington, up to 0.10 inches of ice is expected around Decatur, and up to 0.15 inches could accumulate in Mattoon. This will be enough around Decatur and Mattoon to create icy spots on secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses.

A thin glaze of ice can also be expected on vehicles, plants, and other outdoor surfaces. Meanwhile, precipitation will remain all rain in Southern Illinois with no ice accumulation expected just yet.

Wednesday

All precipitation will finish changing to snow during the morning in Central Illinois and it will snow for the rest of the day. Around Carbondale, it will still be all rain in the morning, but rain will transition to freezing rain in the afternoon as temperatures drop throughout the day. Winds will be gusting from 20 to 35 mph across the area.

Wednesday Night

Snow, heavy at times, will continue across Central Illinois. For Southern Illinois, freezing rain is expected for much of the night, with a transition to sleet expected very late. Total ice accumulation around the Carbondale area is expected to range from 0.15 inches to as much as 0.35 inches. This kind of ice accumulation will cause most roads to become very slick. Power outages are also expected as ice accumulates on trees and power lines.

Thursday

Snow still looks likely for Bloomington, Decatur and Mattoon during the morning hours. It will become more scattered in nature and begin to lose its intensity during the afternoon. For Carbondale, sleet will finally transition to snow during the morning hours and scattered snow showers will continue for the rest of the day.

Thursday Night

Significant improvement is expected with only isolated snow showers and flurries still in the forecast. All snow should come to an end by early Friday morning. It will be a very cold night though. Low temperatures will mainly range from 5 to 15 degrees with wind chills of minus 5 to 5 degrees.

When it's all said and done, forecast models currently project 13 to 17 inches of snow will have fallen around Bloomington-Normal. Snow totals will be smaller farther south, but will still be very high. Decatur is forecast to see 10 to 14 inches and Mattoon is forecast to see 6 to 10 inches. Due to the extended period of freezing rain, Carbondale will see less, with the current forecast calling for 2 to 5 inches of snow.

For Central Illinois, travel should be avoided Tuesday night through the day Thursday. The combination of heavy and blowing snow will cause near whiteout conditions at times. Most roads will become snow covered. A thin layer of ice could be hidden under the snow on roads and other surfaces around Decatur and Mattoon. If you must venture out, use extreme caution. Vehicles could become stranded. Carry a fully charged cell phone with you so you can call for help if needed. Travel will likely still be difficult across the area through the morning and possibly the afternoon on Friday as crews attempt to clear the roads.

For Southern Illinois, travel should be avoided Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night. Not only will roads be very slick due to the combination of ice and snow, but scattered power outages are expected due to snapped tree branches and power lines. With difficult travel conditions still expected, those who lose power may not see it restored until Friday night or Saturday.

