Watch now: Wild weather late Wednesday night through Thursday

While we'll catch a taste of spring today, winter will come roaring back with a vengeance late tonight and through the day on Thursday.

Only isolated rain showers are expected during the afternoon Wednesday in Central Illinois and Southern Illinois looks to stay completely dry. High temperatures will be well above normal in the low 50s to low 60s. It will be quite windy though with wind gusts 30 to 45 mph.

Rain will increase in coverage and intensity during the evening and overnight hours. For most, it will remain all rain, but we could see some freezing rain and sleet begin to fall around the Bloomington-Normal area late Wednesday night.

Thursday will see the transition to freezing rain, sleet, and snow continue across Central Illinois. Bloomington will likely see snow begin by late morning, but it may not be until mid-afternoon before the Mattoon area sees snow start to fall.

As far as freezing rain goes, Bloomington and Decatur could see up to 0.15 inches while Mattoon could see up to 0.10 inches. On top of this ice, sleet will fall. Decatur could see up to 1 inch of sleet. Bloomington will see no more than 0.75 inches and Mattoon could pick up to 0.5 inches of ice pellets. This will not be a crippling amount of ice, but is enough to create icy spots on secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses. A light glaze of ice can also be expected on vehicles, plants, and other outdoor items.

Heavy snow will follow the sleet. This will significantly reduce visibility on its own, but blowing snow will reduce visibility even more thanks to wind gusts 30 to 40 mph. Since the snow will fall for a significantly longer amount of time around the Bloomington-Normal area, 5 to 8 inches is expected. Meanwhile, Decatur is only forecast to see 2 to 4 inches of snow and Mattoon just 1 to 2 inches. The snow will back off in intensity during the late afternoon and early evening hours Thursday, with all activity exiting the area by midnight.

While no freezing rain or sleet is expected in Southern Illinois and snowfall amounts will be less than 0.5 inches, the weather will not be quiet by any means. Heavy rain is anticipated during the morning and early afternoon Thursday. Some flooding could occur, especially in low lying and poorly drained locations. Isolated severe thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts of 60 mph and penny size hail are anticipated. Though unlikely, a tornado cannot be ruled out around the Carbondale area. The late afternoon will see the intensity of the showers and storms back off before a brief period of snow falls through the early evening hours.

Temperatures will vary significantly across the region Thursday. Highs will only be in the low 30s around Bloomington, but will be in the mid 50s around Carbondale. For everyone though, these temperatures will occur in the early morning and will only drop as the day goes on. Lows will reach the low single digits Thursday night in the Bloomington-Normal area and the upper teens in and around Carbondale.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

