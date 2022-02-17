Watch now: Whiteout snowstorm leads to dozens of wrecks McLean County

One ISP squad car was also struck, without injuries. The southbound I-39 lanes were closed at the El Paso exit.
As of press time, the scene was still active and no reports of injuries had been released from ISP.
Other closures were reported on Interstate 74, with all lanes closed in both directions from LeRoy, said the LeRoy Police Department.
In McLean County, troopers had handled 15 crashes, three collisions with injuries, and 37 driver assists as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, said Trooper Haylie Polistina.
The Farmer City Police Department said I-74 was “littered with vehicle crashes and vehicles in the ditches” on both sides of the highway.
Cathy Beck, acting director of the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, added Interstate 55 near Towanda was also shut down for a crash. The Normal Fire Department described that as a “major” collision.
Polistina said shutdowns were needed on I-74 and I-55 because of commercial motor vehicle crashes involving property damage.
Beck said ISP troopers had whiteout conditions on the highways.
“There are trucks and cars blocking off roads, off the the roads, and in the median,” she said. “They’re all over the place.”
Beck said tow trucks were in high demand, and would take a while to get to stranded travelers.
“It is a wait,” she said Thursday afternoon.
Beck said people just need to stay home. She added the Getting Around Illinois website, which lists winter road conditions, can be a good resource, but that depends on crews being able to update it in time.
One power outage affecting 37 customers near Normal was listed on Ameren Illinois’ Outage Center website around 3 p.m. Thursday. It was resolved within about an hour.
Beck said she hadn’t received any other reports of damages or power outages from the storm.
6-8 inches of snowfall
Preliminary reports received by the National Weather Service showed 6.2 inches of snow recorded in Bloomington as of 3:36 p.m. Thursday. Areas outside of Bloomington took up to 8 inches of snow.
Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist with Lee Enterprises, said the Bloomington area was in the thick of the winter storm by 1 p.m. Thursday.
He said a line of rain, freezing rain and snow would proceed farther south through the afternoon, eventually reaching Decatur and Mattoon.
Heavy snow reduced visibility for the afternoon hours, with occasional wind gusts hitting 45 mph. Holiner said travel should be avoided.
NWS predicted snow to stop by 8 p.m. Thursday in Bloomington, with nightly winds gusting to 28 mph. Wind chill temperatures were expected to drop as low as minus 11 degrees.
Beck noted warmer weather is in store for this weekend, and saturated ground could cause minor flooding issues.
"The water is going to need to find places to go," she said.
NWS reports Saturday's high will be 23 degrees, followed by 44 degrees Sunday, with that night's low staying above freezing.
Busy day for police, public works
The Bloomington Police Department issued a traffic collision alert Thursday. That meant drivers involved in collisions with no injuries and who can drive away should exchange information with all parties and report the crash to BPD within five business days.
BPD Sgt. Robert Raycraft said the alert was mainly issued because of a number of cars spinning out, plus minor crashes. No major collisions were reported in town, he said, though he described road conditions as "terrible."
"Right now, I don't encourage anyone to go out and drive in this," agreed Kevin Kothe, Bloomington's public works director.
He said around 30 pieces of equipment were working the streets early Thursday afternoon.
"Our main focus is keeping main roads passable because the snow is coming down so fast," Kothe said.
He said plows weren't having much trouble making their rounds, but he expected them to encounter issues with stuck vehicles once the snow gets deeper.
Kothe warned drivers the snow could be deeper than it seems, and to avoid runoff snow if following a plow.
He said they likely wouldn't clear residential and other side streets until Thursday night.
Wes Chapman of Bloomington used a scraper to remove ice and snow from his car while parked at the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington as winter weather caught up with Central Illinois on Thursday. About a quarter-inch of snow had fallen across Bloomington before noon.