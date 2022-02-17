Watch now: Whiteout snowstorm leads to dozens of McLean County wrecks

BLOOMINGTON — Traffic on McLean County’s interstate highways froze to a grand halt Thursday afternoon as swiftly falling snow made whiteout driving conditions.

Illinois State Police District 8 troopers were called to a mass crash scene at 3:13 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 39 about a mile north of El Paso. The scene extended for several hundred yards, and involved an undetermined amount of vehicles. An earlier statement from ISP estimated around 100 vehicles were part of the incident.

One ISP squad car was also struck, without injuries. The southbound I-39 lanes were closed at the El Paso exit.

At 6:42 p.m. Thursday, ISP said the stretch of southbound I-39 from Normal to Minonk would be closed for approximately 12 hours due to the crashes. There was no information available about injuries.

Other closures were reported on Interstate 74, with all lanes closed in both directions from LeRoy, said the LeRoy Police Department.

In McLean County, troopers had handled 15 crashes, three collisions with injuries, and 37 driver assists as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, said Trooper Haylie Polistina.

The Farmer City Police Department said I-74 was “littered with vehicle crashes and vehicles in the ditches” on both sides of the highway.

Cathy Beck, acting director of the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, added Interstate 55 near Towanda was also shut down for a crash. The Normal Fire Department described that as a “major” collision.

Polistina said shutdowns were needed on I-74 and I-55 because of commercial motor vehicle crashes involving property damage.

Beck said ISP troopers had whiteout conditions on the highways.

“There are trucks and cars blocking off roads, off the the roads, and in the median,” she said. “They’re all over the place.”

Beck said tow trucks were in high demand, and would take a while to get to stranded travelers.

“It is a wait,” she said Thursday afternoon.

Beck said people just need to stay home. She added the Getting Around Illinois website, which lists winter road conditions, can be a good resource, but that depends on crews being able to update it in time.

One power outage affecting 37 customers near Normal was listed on Ameren Illinois’ Outage Center website around 3 p.m. Thursday. It was resolved within about an hour.

Beck said she hadn’t received any other reports of damages or power outages from the storm.

6-8 inches of snowfall

Preliminary reports received by the National Weather Service showed 6.2 inches of snow recorded in Bloomington as of 3:36 p.m. Thursday. Areas outside of Bloomington took up to 8 inches of snow.

Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist with Lee Enterprises, said the Bloomington area was in the thick of the winter storm by 1 p.m. Thursday.

He said a line of rain, freezing rain and snow would proceed farther south through the afternoon, eventually reaching Decatur and Mattoon.

Heavy snow reduced visibility for the afternoon hours, with occasional wind gusts hitting 45 mph. Holiner said travel should be avoided.

NWS predicted snow to stop by 8 p.m. Thursday in Bloomington, with nightly winds gusting to 28 mph. Wind chill temperatures were expected to drop as low as minus 11 degrees.

Beck noted warmer weather is in store for this weekend, and saturated ground could cause minor flooding issues.

"The water is going to need to find places to go," she said.

NWS reports Saturday's high will be 23 degrees, followed by 44 degrees Sunday, with that night's low staying above freezing.

Busy day for police, public works

The Bloomington Police Department issued a traffic collision alert Thursday. That meant drivers involved in collisions with no injuries and who can drive away should exchange information with all parties and report the crash to BPD within five business days.

BPD Sgt. Robert Raycraft said the alert was mainly issued because of a number of cars spinning out, plus minor crashes. No major collisions were reported in town, he said, though he described road conditions as "terrible."

"Right now, I don't encourage anyone to go out and drive in this," agreed Kevin Kothe, Bloomington's public works director.

He said around 30 pieces of equipment were working the streets early Thursday afternoon.

"Our main focus is keeping main roads passable because the snow is coming down so fast," Kothe said.

He said plows weren't having much trouble making their rounds, but he expected them to encounter issues with stuck vehicles once the snow gets deeper.

Kothe warned drivers the snow could be deeper than it seems, and to avoid runoff snow if following a plow.

He said they likely wouldn't clear residential and other side streets until Thursday night.

A snow route parking ban is in effect for Bloomington. In Normal, parking on all town streets is prohibited. Drivers without off-street parking should park their vehicles at town parks, such as Anderson, Fairview, Underwood and others.

"The more people can stay off the street driving, as well as parking, it just helps us keep the roads as clear as we can," Kothe said.

He noted in that in downtown Bloomington, city parking lots are open at no cost, and he encouraged people to take advantage of the covered parking.

Early coffee run

Just as the first flakes starting falling Thursday, Bloomington’s Chantel Brown was returning to her home with hot coffee.

“I went to Dunkin Donuts, my favorite spot,” she said. Brown said she drove to get her beverage, but the drive wasn’t bad.

As a winter person, she said she loves the snow because it looks pretty.

“I wish it was here for Christmas,” Brown said.

For the rest of Thursday, she planned to bundle up in her home and watch Lifetime TV shows.

