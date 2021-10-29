Watch now: What weather to expect on Halloween in Central Illinois

Lee Enterprises meteorologist Matt Holiner said the rain that made for gray skies Friday morning and early afternoon would taper off by the end of the day, making way for a dry holiday weekend.

"The good news is Saturday is looking dry now," he told The Pantagraph on Friday. "It might look like rain at times, especially early in the day, but I think the clouds will break up as we go through the day on Saturday."

Temperatures Saturday are expected to be in the upper 50s with a slight chill in the air, but "nothing crazy at this time," Holiner said.

Halloween itself is expected to be sunny and dry, but an upcoming cold front will make for lower temperatures as the evening goes on.

"The good thing is you don't have to worry about rain. I think that's the biggest thing that you're worried about for Halloween costumes: 'Is my costume and my makeup going to get ruined?'" Holiner said. "You're not gonna have to worry about that but from a planning perspective, those costumes that have lots of layers may not be a bad idea."

Temperatures on Sunday afternoon will start out in the mid-50s before dropping to the low 40s at night.

"Once the sun goes down, that's when those temperatures will start to tumble," he said.

The coming cold front will bring wind gusts up to 25 mph, Holiner added, which will make Sunday's temperatures feeler cooler than they actually are.

The real chill will come Sunday night into Monday morning.

"We'll be looking at temperatures in the mid-30s, getting close to that freezing mark," he said. "We're going to avoid the freezing temperatures, it looks like, but it is going to be a very cool start Monday morning."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0