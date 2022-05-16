 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Warmer than normal temperatures continue across Illinois, rain returns Tuesday

Despite yesterday's cold front, temperatures will still be warm Monday in central and southern Illinois. Don't expect to stay rain free for long. We're already tracking our next round of rain. See when it will arrive in our latest forecast video.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

