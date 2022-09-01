Watch now: Warm Thursday, when will rain return to central Illinois?

Temperatures on the rise today. More clouds around as well, but staying dry. Another cold front isn't too far away though. Get the latest timing on our rain chances in our updated forecast video.
Photos: Summer lurches from drought to flood
FILE - Members of the Balch Springs Fire Department bring a family of four by boat to higher ground after rescuing them from their home along Forest Glen Lane in Batch Springs, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022. This summer the weather has not only been extreme, but it has whiplashed from one extreme to another. Dallas, St. Louis, Kentucky, Yellowstone, Death Valley all lurched from drought to flood. (Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Elías Valverde II
FILE - Young girls pull containers of water as they return to their huts from a well in the village of Lomoputh in northern Kenya on May 12, 2022. The weather has not only been extreme, but it has whiplashed from one extreme to another, which has been seen in Europe, China and Africa. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)
Brian Inganga
FILE - A paddle boarder passes through a drying portion of the Verdon Gorge in southern France, Aug. 9, 2022. The weather has not only been extreme, but it has whiplashed from one extreme to another, which has been seen in Europe, China and Africa. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)
Daniel Cole
FILE - A house sits in Rock Creek after floodwaters washed away a road and a bridge in Red Lodge, Mont., June 15, 2022. This summer the weather has not only been extreme, but it has whiplashed from one extreme to another. Dallas, St. Louis, Kentucky, Yellowstone, Death Valley all lurched from drought to flood. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
David Goldman
FILE - World Food Program chief David Beasley looks at carcasses of animals that died of hunger in the village of Wagalla in northern Kenya on Aug. 19, 2022. The weather has not only been extreme, but it has whiplashed from one extreme to another, which has been seen in Europe, China and Africa. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)
Brian Inganga
FILE - A container ships passes Pfalzgrafenstein castle in the middle of the river Rhine in Kaub, Germany, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Rhine carries low water after a long drought period. The weather has not only been extreme, but it has whiplashed from one extreme to another, which has been seen in Europe, China and Africa. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
Michael Probst
FILE - Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean the debris from their flood ravaged homes at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., July 30, 2022. This summer the weather has not only been extreme, but it has whiplashed from one extreme to another. Dallas, St. Louis, Kentucky, Yellowstone, Death Valley all lurched from drought to flood. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Timothy D. Easley
FILE - A camper is seen partly submerged under water in Carr Creek Lake on Aug. 3, 2022, near Hazard, Ky. This summer the weather has not only been extreme, but it has whiplashed from one extreme to another. Dallas, St. Louis, Kentucky, Yellowstone, Death Valley all lurched from drought to flood. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Brynn Anderson
FILE - A goose looks for water in the dried bed of Lake Velence in Velence, Hungary, Aug. 11, 2022. The weather has not only been extreme, but it has whiplashed from one extreme to another, which has been seen in Europe, China and Africa. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi, File)
STR
FILE - A man walks near the Rhine River in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 10, 2022. The weather has not only been extreme, but it has whiplashed from one extreme to another, which has been seen in Europe, China and Africa. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Martin Meissner
FILE - Douglas Maggard, 63, stands next to the bridge leading to his daughter home that was destroyed during massive flooding, Aug. 4, 2022, in Chavies, Ky. Maggard says he called his daughter and told her to leave right before the water rushed in destroying the bridge. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Brynn Anderson
FILE - A woman looks for crabs under a bridge in the dry riverbed of the Yangtze River in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 19, 2022. The weather has not only been extreme, but it has whiplashed from one extreme to another, which has been seen in Europe, China and Africa. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Mark Schiefelbein
